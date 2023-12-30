BJP appoints 42 incharge in Bengal ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls
West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar on Saturday announced the appointment of Lok Sabha Incharges for 42 constituencies.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar on Saturday announced the appointment of Lok Sabha incharges for 42 constituencies.
As per the notification, Sukanta Majumdar has appointed Nityananda Munshi as the in-charge for Jalpaiguri, with Anandamoy Barman serving as the joint in-charge. Amitava Moitra has been appointed as the in-charge for Cooch Behar. Sushil Barman is the new in-charge for Alipurduar, with Sushanta Rava serving as the joint in-charge. For Darjeeling, Bishal Lama has been appointed as the in-charge, with Sukra Munda and Gobindo Roy serving as joint in-charges.
The BJP is making ongoing efforts to strengthen its organisational structure in West Bengal ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"They aren't enough to fight alone with BJP": Sukanta Majumdar attacks CM Mamta Banerjee ahead of INDIA bloc meeting
"A new era is beginning in Bengal": BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar on 'Lokkho Kanthe Gita Path' programme
"Sukanta Majumdar has shown disrespect to Swami Vivekananda," says TMC leader Shashi Panja