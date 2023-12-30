Left Menu

BJP appoints 42 incharge in Bengal ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar on Saturday announced the appointment of Lok Sabha Incharges for 42 constituencies.

ANI | Updated: 30-12-2023 22:22 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 22:22 IST
BJP appoints 42 incharge in Bengal ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar on Saturday announced the appointment of Lok Sabha incharges for 42 constituencies.

As per the notification, Sukanta Majumdar has appointed Nityananda Munshi as the in-charge for Jalpaiguri, with Anandamoy Barman serving as the joint in-charge. Amitava Moitra has been appointed as the in-charge for Cooch Behar. Sushil Barman is the new in-charge for Alipurduar, with Sushanta Rava serving as the joint in-charge. For Darjeeling, Bishal Lama has been appointed as the in-charge, with Sukra Munda and Gobindo Roy serving as joint in-charges.

The BJP is making ongoing efforts to strengthen its organisational structure in West Bengal ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Year Ender 2023: PM Modi's diplomatic triumphs elevate India's global stature

Year Ender 2023: PM Modi's diplomatic triumphs elevate India's global statur...

 India
2
India-UAE ties transcend to multilateral level in 2023

India-UAE ties transcend to multilateral level in 2023

 United Arab Emirates
3
AI predicts influence of microplastics on soil: Study

AI predicts influence of microplastics on soil: Study

 United States
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023