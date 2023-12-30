"Voters of Karanpur are very understanding...I will win": Rajasthan Minister Surendra Pal Singh

The newly inducted minister in the Rajasthan government, Surendra Pal Singh, who is also a BJP candidate from Karanpur Assembly exuded confidence on Saturday and said that his win is certain in the upcoming election which is scheduled to take place on January 5. Surendra Pal Singh, who has been fielded by BJP to face Rupinder Singh Kunnar in the Karanpur Assembly poll was sworn in as Minister of State (MoS) with Independent charge.

Speaking to ANI, Surendra Pal Singh said, "The party by appointing me as minister has honoured the Sikh society. The party takes forward every section of the and Sikhs are also included in this. Voters of Karanpur are very understanding, I will win the elections for sure." Questioning the appointment of Surendra Pal Singh as minister in the Rajasthan Cabinet, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Saturday condemned the decision of BJP and said that the ruling party in Rajasthan is clearly defying the rules and procedure laid by the Election Commission of India.

The elections in Karanpur could not held due to the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar. Speaking to ANI, Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra said, "Finally the list came from Delhi. I congratulate all the newly sworn-in ministers. Today we saw how BJP outrightly flouted and defied Constitution and Election Commission. The arrogance of the BJP has touched the skies. BJP is trying to win over the public in Karanpur by making Surendra Pal Singh TT as minister. It is a clear case of violation of the Model Code of Conduct."

Dotasra said that BJP does not believe in Constitution but this strategy will not prove successful in the upcoming poll. "People in the whole country have raised suspicions about whether elections in future will happen or not. They have put Constitution in one corner, whatever tricks they try but people in Karanpur will vote for Congress, People will pay tributes to late Gurmeet Singh Koonar and will vote for Congress looking at their past record," Dotasra said.

He also said that Congress will definitely move to Election Commission in this regard. Earlier today, the swearing-in ceremony of the Rajasthan state cabinet took place on Saturday at the Raj Bhavan in Jaipur where 22 ministers were inducted into the government.

12 cabinet-rank ministers, five ministers took oath as Ministers of State (MoS) with independent charge and 5 MLAs took oath as ministers of state. Rajasthan polls were conducted on 199 seats out of 200 assembly seats on November 25, as elections in the Karanpur constituency were adjourned due to the passing of the Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

In the recent polls which were conducted in Rajasthan, BJP registered victory on 115 seats while Congress came a distant second with 69 seats. The majority mark in the state is 100. (ANI)

