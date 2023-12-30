Left Menu

Congress in Kerala to launch 'Samaragni' campaign in preparation for LS polls

As part of preparing the ground for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Congress in Kerala has announced its proactive initiatives through a month-long statewide campaign named Samaragni. The campaign, jointly led by KPCC president K Sudhakaran MP and Leader of Opposition in the assembly V D Satheesan, is set to kick off from northern Kasaragod on January 21 and will conclude in Thiruvananthapuram by end of February.The decision was formalised during the KPCC executive meeting, attended by AICC general secretary in-charge Kerala, Deepa Dasmunshi, on Saturday.

Congress in Kerala to launch 'Samaragni' campaign in preparation for LS polls
The 'Samaragni' campaign is designed to cover all 140 assembly constituencies in the state.

The decision was formalised during the KPCC executive meeting, attended by AICC general secretary (in-charge) Kerala, Deepa Dasmunshi, on Saturday. The 'Samaragni' campaign is designed to cover all 140 assembly constituencies in the state.

To streamline the execution of the campaign, district-level leadership meetings are scheduled for January 3, 4, and 5. These meetings will focus on planning and coordinating the logistics of the march, ensuring a well-organised and impactful statewide presence, party sources said.

In addition to the campaign, the KPCC has strategised the establishment of 20 war rooms, each aligned with Lok Sabha constituencies, aimed at fortifying the party's position in the polls.

A central war room will also be set up at the KPCC headquarters, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

