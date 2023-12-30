AAP to launch 'Main Bhi Kejriwal' public dialogue campaign from January 4

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak on Saturday said the party will kick off its 'Main Bhi Kejriwal' public dialogue initiative on January 4 next year, after the success of a signature campaign.

The 'Main Bhi Kejriwal' signature campaign to seek public feedback on whether Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should resign or continue to be in office if arrested was run from December 1 to December 30.

Pathak, the AAP's national general secretary (organisation), convened a meeting at the party headquarters regarding the success of the door-to-door campaign and the training of party cadre for the upcoming 'Main Bhi Kejriwal' public dialogue campaign starting from January 4, the party said in a statement.

Delhi minister Imran Hussain and party leaders Dilip Pandey, Jarnail Singh, Kuldeep Kumar, Rituraj Jha, Rajesh Gupta, Gulab Singh, and Jitendra Singh Tomar attended the meeting. All AAP MLAs, councilors, district presidents and district secretaries were also present.

Addressing the meeting, Pathak congratulated everyone for making the 'Main Bhi Kejriwal' signature campaign a success.

''The campaign achieved far more success than anticipated. To further build on this success, the party is now launching the 'Main Bhi Kejriwal Jan Samvad' campaign in Delhi, commencing on January 4, 2024, with the participation of all AAP ministers, MLAs, and councilors.

''Just like the signature campaign, we have to make 'Main Bhi Kejriwal Jan Samvad' a huge success. We have to ensure the participation of as many people as possible from across Delhi during the public dialogue campaign,'' he said.

Pathak said the party's leaders informed the people of Delhi about the ''autocracy'' of the Narendra Modi government by going door-to-door.

''We informed Delhiites about how the Modi government is conspiring to eliminate the AAP and Delhi's CM Arvind Kejriwal. We told people that anyone who questions the Modi government is either suspended or put behind bars. If Modiji fears anyone, it's Arvind Kejriwal,'' he added.

