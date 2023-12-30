Don't be complacent thinking victory is certain: Fadnavis to party workers
Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday warned the cadres of his party, the BJP, that they should not stop working thinking that victory in the Lok Sabha elections is certain.Speaking at a meeting of the partys state executive attended by office-bearers and district unit chiefs, he said they should connect with the common man and the poor who are the BJPs vote-bank.Do not stop making efforts saying that our victory is certain.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday warned the cadres of his party, the BJP, that they should not stop working thinking that victory in the Lok Sabha elections is certain.
Speaking at a meeting of the party's state executive attended by office-bearers and district unit chiefs, he said they should connect with the common man and the poor who are the BJP's ''vote-bank''.
''Do not stop making efforts saying that our victory is certain. Do not bother about who gets the ticket,'' Fadnavis said. He also asked them to focus on the poor, farmers, women and the youth, stating that these four sections of society have benefitted from the Narendra Modi government's welfare schemes.
Caste-related issues abound, but the party workers should not think about caste, Fadnavis said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"Home Minister owes explanation to Parliament, people of country: CPI MP seeks Amit Shah's statement over Lok Sabha security breach
People rejected Rahul Gandhi's seven guarantees; they trust only guarantee that is Modi: Fadnavis
Won't contest 2024 Lok Sabha polls, says Congress leader Navjot Sidhu
Rahul Gandhi is God's gift to BJP: Maharashtra Dy CM Fadnavis takes dig
INDIA bloc’s immediate task is to win 2024 Lok Sabha elections: P Chidambaram