BJP's J-K unit passes resolution opposing dialogue with Pakistan

The BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit on Saturday held a one-day convention of office-bearers, during which it resolved that there should be no talks with Pakistan and demanded that those responsible for the exodus of minorities from Kashmir be identified and prosecuted.

The party also welcomed the Supreme Court's December 11 judgment upholding the abrogation of Article 370 and said the verdict put a stamp of finality, paving the way for strengthening the nation.

The convention was chaired by Ravinder Raina, the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit chief, at its headquarters in Jammu. It was attended by BJP National General Secretary (Jammu and Kashmir In-charge) Tarun Chugh, National Secretary Narinder Singh and former ministers and legislators, a party spokesperson said.

He said a political resolution adopted at the meeting demanded that there should be no talks with Pakistan or its agents, including persons or organisations that are ''preponders or supporters'' of separatism in Jammu and Kashmir, as ''terror and talks cannot go together''.

The BJP resolved that the party will strive for absolute majority in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly and that there will be a chief minister from the party, the spokesperson said.

''It is also resolved that the government of the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir will work to instil the feeling of confidence and peace in the masses and to promote nationalistic spirit to fight with terrorism and preponders of terrorism and separatism,'' he said quoting the resolution.

The BJP also resolved that those responsible for the exodus of minorities from Kashmir in 1989-90 should be identified and prosecuted.

''Though normality is fast returning to Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan is still trying to destabilise the Union Territory by subversive activities and unleashing a reign of terror,'' according to the resolution. ''The recent spurt in terror activities in Rajouri and Poonch districts are a reflection of the dubious designs of the hostile neighbour,'' it further stated. The BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit also resolved to stand by the armed forces in their efforts to root out terrorism from the Union Territory and defeat the nefarious designs of Pakistan.

It is further resolved that while the party will support all measures required to curb terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, it will reach out to the people and win their hearts and minds.

The resolution also called the abrogation of Article 370 a watershed moment in the history of the country.

''The country's quest for 'Ek Nishan, Ek Vidhan, Ek Pradhan -- Ek Bharat' fructified under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5, 2019, with the Parliament abrogating Article 370, undoing the Nehruvian Himalayan blunder,'' according to the resolution. ''The Supreme Court's verdict upholding the constitutionality of the abrogation of Article 370 is a landmark decision, putting a stamp of finality (and) paving the way for strengthening the nation,'' it added.

The resolution stated that Jammu and Kashmir has seen turmoil, upheaval and tragedies. It said, ''The judgment has further reinforced the nation's resolve to pave the way of new hope, new rejuvenated aspirations for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, ending an era of exploitative politics and devolving equitable rights in Jammu and Kashmir to all irrespective of caste, creed, gender, religion, region or sub-region, (and) fuelling the urge of Naya Jammu Kashmir -- a better brighter prosperous peaceful Jammu and Kashmir where all will live in harmony togetherness and no discrimination.''

