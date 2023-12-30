"Will make sure that MLAs can raise issues of people in House": Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar

The newly elected Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday said that he will make sure that MLAs in the House can raise the issues of the people in the Assembly adding that he will also work accordingly to make sure that Vidhan Sabha sessions run for a longer time. Speaking to reporters in Morena, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar said, "MLAs have elected me as Speaker of MP Assembly. I will work impartially. I will make sure that MLAs can raise the issues of the people in the Assembly and Vidhan Sabha sessions run for long time."

Earlier, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav moved a proposal for Tomar as the speaker and the leader of the opposition Umang Singhar as well as other MLAs also moved the proposal in favour of Tomar to be elected as the speaker. After that, with the vote pro-tem speaker Gopal Bhargava declared Tomar as elected unanimously to the speaker's post.

Former Union minister and senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Narendra Singh Tomar was unanimously elected as the speaker of the Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly on December 20. Tomar has been elected an MLA from the Dimani Assembly seat in Morena district in the recently concluded state assembly polls which was held last month. Out of 230 assembly seats in the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 163 seats, while the Congress party won 66 seats and the Bharatiya Adivasi Party won one seat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)