Left Menu

TN CM, Palaniswami extend New Year greetings

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 31-12-2023 16:28 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 16:23 IST
TN CM, Palaniswami extend New Year greetings
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and many other political leaders on Sunday extended their New Year greetings to the people.

In his message, Stalin said the new year was ushering in a new thought.

''The victory march of the Dravidian model government, which has been shattering any obstacle coming in the way of the journey towards equality, brotherhood and social justice will touch new heights in the coming year,'' he said.

Palaniswami, also state Leader of Opposition, wished all-round prosperity and good health for all.

Deposed AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, MDMK founder Vaiko and actor-politician Kamal Haasan among others greeted people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class action over talc disclosures; Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1; US judge allows FTC to temporarily block IQVIA acquisition of DeepIntent and more

Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class act...

 Global
2
Lookahead to 2024: July to December

Lookahead to 2024: July to December

 Global
3
Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways in 2024

Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways ...

 India
4
Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining for exports in 2024

Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining f...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024