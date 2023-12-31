Union Health Secy Sudhansh Pant repatriated to cadre state Rajasthan; likely to be chief secy
Union Health Secretary Sudhansh Pant has been repatriated to his cadre state Rajasthan where he is likely to become the chief secretary, an official said on Sunday.
Pant is a 1991-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his repatriation to his parent cadre at the request of the Rajasthan government, according to a Personnel Ministry order.
