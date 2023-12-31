Left Menu

Union Health Secy Sudhansh Pant repatriated to cadre state Rajasthan; likely to be chief secy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2023 16:41 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 16:41 IST
  • India

Union Health Secretary Sudhansh Pant has been repatriated to his cadre state Rajasthan where he is likely to become the chief secretary, an official said on Sunday.

Pant is a 1991-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his repatriation to his parent cadre at the request of the Rajasthan government, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

