China to consolidate and boost economic recovery in 2024, Xi says
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 31-12-2023 17:16 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 16:59 IST
China will consolidate and strengthen the country's economic recovery in 2024, President Xi Jinping said on Sunday
In a televised speech to mark the New Year, Xi said China would deepen reforms to shore up confidence in the economy.
