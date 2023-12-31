TN Guv, CM, Palaniswami extend New Year greetings

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and many other political leaders on Sunday extended their New Year greetings to the people.

In his message, Ravi highlighted the key developments in 2023 and pointed out at the country's achievements in various sectors including space exploration, besides an ''an eventful and impactful G20 Presidency.'' ''With the same confidence, dedication, collective resolve, and energy now we are entering in 2024. Lets reiterate our commitment to excel in our endeavors and add momentum to the developmental journey of our Nation and work together in the making of #ViksitBharat by 2047,'' he said in a post on X.

In his message, Stalin said the new year was ushering in a new thought.

''The victory march of the Dravidian model government, which has been shattering any obstacle coming in the way of the journey towards equality, brotherhood and social justice will touch new heights in the coming year,'' he said.

Palaniswami, also state Leader of Opposition, wished all-round prosperity and good health for all.

Deposed AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, MDMK founder Vaiko and actor-politician Kamal Haasan among others greeted people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)