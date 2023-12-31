"Now, we have to move from 'Ladli Behna' to 'Lakhpati Behna': Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that schemes like 'Ladli Behna' have changed the lives of sisters and he will continue to actively cooperate in connecting the sisters, making them aware of the benefits of the scheme. In an exclusive interview with ANI, former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that we have to move now from the 'Ladli Behna' scheme to 'Lakhpati Behna'.

"When I was nothing, not even an MLA, not even an MP, I used to work for the daughters. When I became an MLA, I started to conduct marriages of poor daughters. When I became an MP, I started marrying such daughters who had no parents. We brought 7 daughters to our home and my wife raised them. This has been the thing in my mind since childhood that my mother, sister and daughter did not get complete justice. It is the mission of my life to provide complete justice to half the population. Therefore, as soon as I became the Chief Minister, our journey to 'Ladli Lakshmi Yojana' and then to 'Ladli Behna' was a very important dimension of women empowerment," he said He further emphasized that he will continue to actively participate in connecting the women and making them aware of the benefits of the scheme.

"I am happy to say that a scheme like Laadli Behna has changed the lives of sisters. Now we have to go from Ladli Behna to Lakhpati Behna. The government will do its work, but along with the government, I will continue to actively cooperate in connecting the sisters, connecting the society, making them aware, providing training, providing benefits of the schemes," he added. Also, informing about the development changes that took place in Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj said that the per capita income has increased from Rs 11 thousand to Rs 1 lakh 40 thousand in the state.

"The state whose total budget was once Rs 21,000 crore, today the budget of Madhya Pradesh is Rs 3 lakh 19 thousand crores. The per capita income has increased from Rs 11 thousand to Rs 1 lakh 40 thousand and our GSDP, which was once Rs 71 thousand crore, today it is Rs 13.5 lakh crore last year, that will cross Rs 15 lakh crore this time. So, I am satisfied that we were able to do a very remarkable work in the progress and development of Madhya Pradesh," Shivraj Singh Chouhan said. Former MP CM also extended his wishes to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and hoped that he carry forward his mission of development in the state under the PM's guidance.

"Under the leadership of CM Mohan Yadav the development works will be taken forward with the guidance of PM Modi. A good party worker always thinks that his successor should achieve more success than him. My best wishes to Dr Mohan Yadav & other party leaders. All of them together will run the BJP government much better and I will always provide positive support," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)