Chaubey had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket against TMCs Mahua Moitra in the Krishnangar seat.He had also met former CBI additional director Upen Biswas, who was a minister in the Mamata Banerjee government from 2011 and 2016.Bhagwat is also scheduled to chair a closed-door organisational meeting of the RSS at its state headquarters, Keshab Bhavan.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-12-2023 17:52 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 17:40 IST
Bhagwat meets tabla maestro Bickram Ghosh, actor Victor Banerjee in Kolkata
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who is on a two-day visit to Kolkata, met tabla maestro Bickram Ghosh and veteran actor Victor Banerjee on Sunday.

Bhagwat visited Ghosh's Salt Lake residence, and held a closed-door meeting.

''He listened to performances by me, my guru Pandit S Sekharji (renowned mridangam player) and sitarist Abhishek Mallick for a considerable time,'' Ghosh told reporters after the RSS chief left his residence.

The tabla maestro said that they discussed several things from music to his learning of the art, before partaking of a meal at his house.

Bhagwat also went to the actor's residence and held a meeting with him. Banerjee had unsuccessfully contested the 1991 Lok Sabha polls from the Kolkata North West seat on a BJP ticket.

The RSS chief met All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Choubey on Saturday, soon after his arrival to the city. Chaubey had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket against TMC's Mahua Moitra in the Krishnangar seat.

He had also met former CBI additional director Upen Biswas, who was a minister in the Mamata Banerjee government from 2011 and 2016.

Bhagwat is also scheduled to chair a closed-door organisational meeting of the RSS at its state headquarters, Keshab Bhavan.

