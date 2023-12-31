Puducherry Lt Governor, CM extend New Year wishes

Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday called upon every citizen to ensure that India registers massive progress and scales greater heights in 2024. The Lt Governor extended New Year wishes to the people of the union territory and Tamil Nadu and said ''it is the duty of every citizen to ensure that the country registered massive progress in 2024.'' In his New Year eve message, Chief Minister N Rangasamy said the territorial government had implemented several progressive schemes in 2023 and termed them as ''path-breaking'' programmes which were unique in the country.

Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam, Agriculture Minister C Djeacoumar, Civil Supplies Minister Sai J Saravana Kumar, former Chief Minister and Congress leader V Narayanasamy, legislators and leaders of various political parties also extended greetings to the people on the eve of the New Year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)