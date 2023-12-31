"Will follow whatever PM Modi said...": Tripura CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 108th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' holds importance in various aspects and whatever PM Modi explained in this episode will be followed. Speaking to ANI, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said, "We all wait for PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat. Today it was the 108th episode and PM Modi also explained its importance. Today's 108th Episode is very significant, 108 number is a sacred and holy number. In many temples, there are 108 stairs and bells to mark the number as it is holy and pious. He also said that we should remain mentally and physically fit. We heard Mann Ki Baat today and whatever PM Modi has said, we will follow it."

On his plans to attend the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple on January 22, Chief Minister Saha said, "Yes we have to attend the event. We will go there as per his instructions, the whole of Tripura is excited about it." Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi addressed the nation in the year's last episode of the Mann Ki Baat programme earlier today.

He stated that when India turns developed, the youth will benefit the most but the youth will benefit more, when they are fit. "Nowadays we see how much talk there is about lifestyle-related diseases, it is a matter of great concern for all of us, especially the youth. For this 'Mann Ki Baat', I had requested all of you to send inputs related to Fit India. The response you people have given has filled me with enthusiasm. A large number of Startups have also sent me their suggestions on NaMo App; they have discussed many of their unique efforts," PM Modi said.

Also, Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy lauded the PM's efforts and said that he is the only Prime Minister in the world who talks to people of his country every month. Reddy further asserted that the programme has nothing to do with politics and highlighted the citizen engagement undertaken through the programme.

"PM Modi is the only Prime Minister in the world who talks to millions of people in his country every month," he said. (ANI)

