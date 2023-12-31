Have not received invitation from Ayodhya so far: Himachal CM

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said he has not received an invitation so far to attend the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22. The Congress leader said Lord Ram is the centre of ''our 'aastha' (faith) and we would follow the path shown by him''.

''So far no invitation has been received from Ayodhya, but whether we get an invitation or not, Lord Ram is the centre of our aastha (faith) and we would follow the path shown by him,'' he said.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former president Sonia Gandhi have been invited to the consecration of the Ram Temple on January 22. They party ie yet to take a call on the invitation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)