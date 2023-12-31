Left Menu

KPCC chief dismisses veteran leader Sudheeran's criticism, calls it baseless

Hitting back at Sudhakaran, Sudheeran alleged on Sunday that the groupism in the state unit has crossed all limits, describing it as a sad situation.Group politics in the Congress unit has reached a more advanced level.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 31-12-2023 19:43 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 19:43 IST
Veteran Congress leader V M Sudheeran's recent remarks against the party leadership in Kerala have created an uproar in the KPCC, with its chief K Sudhakaran slamming him on Sunday, stating that his words do not hold any value.

''I don't give any value to his statement. I reject it,'' Sudhakaran told reporters, responding to Sudheeran's allegations in the KPCC executive meeting a day ago, where he claimed that the leadership of KPCC chief and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan was a failure.

The KPCC chief made these remarks at Kochi International Airport as he arrived to go to the US for treatment for some ailments.

Hitting back at Sudhakaran, Sudheeran alleged on Sunday that the groupism in the state unit has crossed all limits, describing it as a sad situation.

''Group politics in the Congress unit has reached a more advanced level. Earlier, there were only two groups, but now there are five groups here. Within each group, there are subgroups. It's a sad situation,'' Sudheeran told reporters.

He also rejected Sudhakaran's statement in the KPCC executive meeting that he had quit the party.

Sudheeran clarified that he had not informed Sudhakaran that he had resigned from the party.

''What can be said about the KPCC president who claims I have left the party? He (Sudhakaran) himself cannot understand many of the things he says. He will have to rectify it,'' Sudheeran said.

The Congress veteran also urged the party high command not to participate in the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

