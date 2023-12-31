"No invitation required to visit the house of God": RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Farooq Abdullah's remarks

On National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah's statement about Lord Ram, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar on Sunday said that Lord Ram belongs to everyone and urged NC leader to convey this message to the leaders of the INDIA bloc, emphasizing that visiting God's house does not require an invitation. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad launched the "Ram Mandir Rashtra Mandir Ak Sajhi Virast" book at Rang Bhawan Auditorium, Delhi today.

The event was attended by dignitaries including Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) president Alok Kumar, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Treasurer Govind Giri Maharaj, and RSS leader Indresh Kumar. Indresh Kumar highlighted the shared identity of Indians and expressed that Farooq Abdullah's statement aligns with their beliefs. He encouraged Abdullah to communicate this inclusivity to the INDIA bloc, emphasizing that no invitation is needed to visit God's house.

"Our dream identity is also the same that we think and dream in the Hindustani language and our face identity will always remain Indian, it can never change. Recently, Farooq Abdullah stated that Ram is not only yours but also ours. So when did we say no? Just explain this to your group also. You should tell this in INDIA bloc too that there is no need of invitation to go to God's house," Indresh Kumar said. National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah on Saturday emphasised that Lord Rama doesn't only belong to Hindus; he belongs to everyone in the world.

"I also want to say to the whole nation that Lord Rama doesn't only belong to Hindus; he belongs to everyone in the world. He is the Lord for all the people across the world. It's written in the books," he added. In addition, Indresh Kumar appealed to religious places to decorate their prayer spaces on January 22 from 11 am to 2 pm, encouraging people to watch the Consecration ceremony on television and pray for global progress.

"With this, you will light lamps in all the temples. This morning when I was coming here, Shah Malang society in the Dargahs of UP, they met me and said that no Dargah will remain where the lamp will not lit. We too started making Deepotsav on Hazrat Nizamuddin in the last 3 years," he added. He further said that 99 per cent of people in neighbouring countries are converted and all people's DNA remains the same.

"There are more than 600 New Year's in the world and more than 29 New Year's within India alone. I had talked to Muslims. In 1998. In Jama Masjid of Rajouri, I said in my introduction speech that there are many similarities and differences among the religions of the world. But the same thing is that he who is born also dies (Jo janam leta hai vo marta bhi hai)," the RSS leader said. "You can change your religion but you can't change your forefathers. If we go to Nepal, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Maldives then 99 per cent of people are converted. We are of a common ancestor. Everyone's DNA was and will remain the same," Indresh Kumar added. (ANI)

