ULFA pro-talks faction defends peace pact

Facing widespread flak over its peace accord, the leadership of United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) pro-talks faction on Sunday defended the pact saying they received more than expected from the government.

Addressing a press conference here after returning from New Delhi, ULFA (pro-talks) chairman Arabinda Rajkhowa said the integrity of Assam has been guaranteed through the agreement and the government of India has also committed to protect it.

''We have got more than what we sought from the government of India regarding the development of Assam. However, many people are making fun of it saying it is just a package,'' he added.

With the help of the peace agreement, the interests of the indigenous people have been protected, Rajkhowa said.

The militant leader also apologised to the people of the state for killing thousands of innocent citizens during the 44-year long armed insurgency.

''I have gone to the houses of many people who lost their lives due to the struggle of ULFA and apologised to them. We also wholeheartedly apologise for the Dhemaji blast and the families of the victims,'' he added.

The 2004 blast at Dhemaji College Ground on Independence Day had claimed 18 lives , including 13 children. A day after the blast, Rajkhowa said in a statement that security forces had used schoolchildren as shields to defy the outfit's boycott call.

ULFA (pro-talks) general secretary Anup Chetia said they have accepted the public criticism of the peace accord as people's blessings and will review it with the citizens of the state.

''We never stuck to one stand and accepted various suggestions. We stuck to one main point of reservation of indigenous people in Assam assembly. It was done through delimitation and that is why we supported the exercise,'' he added.

The ULFA (pro-talks) leaders felicitated scores of people at a function here for helping and guiding them in its journey till signing of the agreement.

The outfit's foreign secretary Sasadhar Choudhury said the ULFA will be disbanded within 10-20 days as per the agreement with the government.

''We took up arms as we did not have faith in the democratic process, but we failed. However, we will not be involved in politics. We will only work for the people,'' he added.

Choudhury also expressed his desire of bringing ULFA (Independent) chief Paresh Barua to the dialogue table for permanent peace in Assam.

The ULFA's pro-talks faction on December 29 signed a peace accord with the central and the Assam governments, agreeing to shun violence, surrender all arms, disband the organisation and join the democratic process.

Stating that the peace agreement with pro-talks faction of ULFA militants has nothing new to offer, the opposition parties in Assam slammed the BJP and said the pact is ''just a political gimmick'' before the Lok Sabha polls.

Asking the government to make the agreement with ULFA public, opposition leaders stressed that many old points of earlier accords have been ''re-written in a different language and tone''.

Since the day of signing the pact, ULFA leaders have been facing widespread criticism from the general public on various social media platforms for just bringing in an ''economic package'' to Assam.

