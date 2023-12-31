"New India is working on 'Let us do' approach": Rajnath Singh at Tezpur University

Highlighting the pivotal role of youth in shaping the vision of New India, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the key difference between the old Bharat and the new Bharat lies in the evolution of thought and the approach. Addressing the 21st Convocation Ceremony of Tezpur University in Assam, Rajnath Singh said that today's youth are receptive to new ideas.

"I think a lot can be learned from students. Our youth are receptive to new ideas. They have creativity, ambition and all this can be called new thinking which creates the background of a new India. The youth of this country are the creators of our new India. The difference that is visible between the earlier India and the new India is the difference in thinking. India is no longer tolerant of the 'Let it be' approach but Under the leadership of PM Modi, New India is working on the 'Let us do' approach," he said. He emphasized that the collaborative efforts of the government and the youth have resulted in the flourishing startup ecosystem in India, with over 1 lakh startups and more than 100 Unicorns.

"To enhance the capabilities of youth like you, we have promoted start-up culture and innovation ecosystem. Due to the efforts of the government and the youth entrepreneurship initiative, today we have more than 1 lakh start-ups and there are more than 100 Unicorns in India. We have promoted innovation through start-ups in the Defence Industrial Corridor," he added. The Defence Minister further informed that the total value of India's defence exports, which used to be Rs 1,521 crore in 2016-17, has now increased almost to Rs 16,000 crore in 2022-23, adding "I am happy to say that this is the result of the strength and commitment of youth like you."

"Along with sectors like education, health, India has also seen remarkable progress in women empowerment. India's full GDP in 2014 was approx. 2 trillion, which has now increased to 3.75 trillion dollars. Where in 2014, we were among the top 10 economies of the world, today we stand in the top 5. India is the fastest growing economy in the world," Rajnath Singh said in Assam. Rajnath also said that no country has made more UPI transactions than India in November.

"In November 2023, more than 1,100 crore transactions have been recorded in India through UP, the total value of which is Rs 17.50 lakh crore. This is a major achievement. These many transactions have not taken place in any country in the world," he said. "You might have heard the name of Thomas Friedman who wrote the book The world is flat. I am also a physics teacher. Along with studies, character-building is also important. Commitment to values. I believe that you will always maintain it," he added.

Tezpur University is a central university located near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh inter-state border. Apart from its academic routine, the university is also involved in training Indian Army personnel in the Chinese language. (ANI)

