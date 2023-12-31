Congo President Tshisekedi re-elected - election commission
Reuters | Kinshasa | Updated: 31-12-2023 20:50 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 20:50 IST
- Country:
- Congo (Kinshasa)
Democratic Republic of Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi has been re-elected for a second term after getting more than 73% of the vote in this month's presidential election, the country's election commission announced on Sunday.
