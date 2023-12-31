Left Menu

People will vote out BJP-JJP govt in 2024 Haryana polls: Cong's Deepender Hooda

PTI | Kurukshetra | Updated: 31-12-2023 22:29 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 20:53 IST
People will vote out BJP-JJP govt in 2024 Haryana polls: Cong's Deepender Hooda
Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda on Sunday claimed that people were fed up with the alleged misrule of the BJP-JJP government and will vote them out in the next year's assembly polls.

''The New Year will bring a change in the state as the BJP-JJP government will go, and Congress government will come to power in 2024,'' Hooda said.

He was addressing a gathering during 'Jan Aakrosh' rally organised by the state Congress in Ladwa here.

The Rajya Sabha MP alleged that people were fed up with the alleged misrule of the BJP-JJP regime.

''The government used force to suppress various agitations against anti-people decisions and there was lathicharge on farmers, labourers, MNREGA workers, sarpanches, rural watchmen, sanitation workers...,'' he said.

He also alleged that corruption is rampant in various spheres in Haryana today.

''People wanted to remove the BJP in the 2019 assembly elections itself as they were unhappy with this government. They defeated 12 out of 14 of their ministers and sent them home, but the JJP betrayed its voters and joined hands with the BJP and formed the government with them,'' he said.

Hooda claimed that in 2019 assembly polls, JJP won 10 of the 90 assembly seats by promising to send the BJP ''Jamnapaar'', ''but this time it will not be able to secure even one seat''.

''The public will take revenge for the betrayal,'' he said.

Hooda said that before 2014 when the Congress was in power, there was improvement in growth rate and per capita investment, besides several initiatives were taken for welfare of farmers and the poor.

''We were at number one, but the BJP and the BJP-JJP governments made Haryana number 1 in unemployment, inflation, drug addiction and crime,'' he alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

