"Recent pact signed with ULFA will bring all-round development": Assam Agriculture Minister

Assam Gana Parishad (AGP) president and Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora on Sunday said that the recent agreement signed between the Government of India, Assam and representatives of United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) will boost the all-round development of the state. "The talks were started during the Congress period, but they failed to conclude. Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union government and the Assam government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, have finally signed the agreement with ULFA and it will help the economic, social, and infrastructure growth of the state. We welcome this agreement," Atul Bora said.

On the other hand, talking about the party's plan for the new year and the party's strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Atul Bora said that his party has made various plans to strengthen the party in the New Year. "The Lok Sabha polls will be held in 2024 and we have already started the poll preparedness. Now we have no MP in the Lok Sabha, but this time we will able to send our MPs to the Lok Sabha. We have made various plans for it. We will organize several booths sanmilan across the state which will be starting from January 8. On January 8 the booth sanmilan will be held in Barpeta, the next meeting will be held in Kaziranga on January 10 and so on," he added.

He further said that discussion about seat sharing with BJP will be started from February next. He also said that the AGP will also organise Udyam Mela in the new year to encourage the entrepreneurs of the state.

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) is an ally party of the BJP-led NDA and a partner of the BJP-led Assam government. The AGP leadership on Sunday organized an interaction programme with media persons at the party headquarters in Guwahati. (ANI)

