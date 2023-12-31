Left Menu

Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi is declared winner of election that opposition wants redone

PTI | Kinshasa | Updated: 31-12-2023 23:04 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 21:06 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi won reelection with more than 70 per cent of the vote, the country's election commission said on Sunday.

The preliminary results of the December 20 election were announced in the capital, Kinshasa, amid demands from the opposition and some civil society groups for the vote to be rerun due to massive logistical problems that put the validity of the outcome into question.

Tshisekedi was followed by businessman Moise Katumbi, who received 18 per cent of the vote, and Martin Fayulu, who received 5 per cent.

Nobel Peace Prize winner Denis Mukwege, a physician renowned for treating women brutalized by sexual violence in eastern Congo, got less than 1 per cent.

The election had more than a 40 per cent turnout with some 18 million people voting. The results will be sent to the constitutional court for confirmation, election chief, Denis Kadima said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

