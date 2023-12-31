Left Menu

India will develop only if we discharge our duties honestly: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday emphasized that the development of India hinges on the honest fulfillment of one's duties.

ANI | Updated: 31-12-2023 21:41 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 21:41 IST
India will develop only if we discharge our duties honestly: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP president JP Nadda (Photo/X@myogiadityanath. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday emphasized that the development of India hinges on the honest fulfillment of one's duties. Participating in Viksit Bharat Yatra with BJP National president JP Nadda in Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also administered the pledge of 'Panch Pran' to the people and said that for a better India, "we will have to get rid of the mentality of slavery, develop India, be proud of the heritage, work with unity and integrity, and have a sense of civic duty."

In the yatra organized on Ring Road, Buddheshwar, CM Yogi distributed certificates to the beneficiaries of various schemes of the Central and State Government. On the occasion, CM Yogi said, "Over the past nine and a half years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, we have observed the emergence of a new India, where comprehensive facilities are being offered to every citizen. Prime Minister Modi provided free housing facilities to 4 crore poor people in just nine and a half years."

"Additionally, facilities such as toilets, free gas connections under the Ujjwala scheme, and free ration are being provided. During the COVID period, free tests, free treatment, and free vaccines were also made available," he added. Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, Union Minister Kaushal Kishore, BJP State President Bhupendra Chaudhary, BJP workers, and other dignitaries were present in the program. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class action over talc disclosures; Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1; US judge allows FTC to temporarily block IQVIA acquisition of DeepIntent and more

Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class act...

 Global
2
Lookahead to 2024: July to December

Lookahead to 2024: July to December

 Global
3
Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways in 2024

Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways ...

 India
4
Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining for exports in 2024

Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining f...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024