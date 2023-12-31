India will develop only if we discharge our duties honestly: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday emphasized that the development of India hinges on the honest fulfillment of one's duties. Participating in Viksit Bharat Yatra with BJP National president JP Nadda in Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also administered the pledge of 'Panch Pran' to the people and said that for a better India, "we will have to get rid of the mentality of slavery, develop India, be proud of the heritage, work with unity and integrity, and have a sense of civic duty."

In the yatra organized on Ring Road, Buddheshwar, CM Yogi distributed certificates to the beneficiaries of various schemes of the Central and State Government. On the occasion, CM Yogi said, "Over the past nine and a half years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, we have observed the emergence of a new India, where comprehensive facilities are being offered to every citizen. Prime Minister Modi provided free housing facilities to 4 crore poor people in just nine and a half years."

"Additionally, facilities such as toilets, free gas connections under the Ujjwala scheme, and free ration are being provided. During the COVID period, free tests, free treatment, and free vaccines were also made available," he added. Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, Union Minister Kaushal Kishore, BJP State President Bhupendra Chaudhary, BJP workers, and other dignitaries were present in the program. (ANI)

