Goa CM extends New Year greetings, says govt committed to development

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant greeted people on New Years eve on Sunday and sought their support in making the coastal state swayampurna or self-dependent. May all have a Blessed, Happy and prosperous New Year 2024, the CM added.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant greeted people on New Year's eve on Sunday and sought their support in making the coastal state ''swayampurna'' or self-dependent. ''The state government has been working ceaselessly to implement various schemes for the effective welfare of the people. Keeping our determination higher, strengthening the spirit and looking forward in the new year, let us march towards self-reliance for making Goa 'Swayampurna' and usher in further progress and development in all spheres,'' he said.

''I wish everyone a joy and peace. May all have a Blessed, Happy and prosperous New Year 2024,'' the CM added.

