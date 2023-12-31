"KCR should have set up 32 youtube channels instead of medical colleges," says KTR; attributes party's defeat to fake propaganda

Former Telangana minister KT Rama Rao said on Sunday that among all the "feedback" and "observations" he has received, the one he finds the "best" is that instead of setting up 32 government medical colleges in the state, former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, should have set up 32 YouTube channels to counter fake propaganda. "Lots of Interesting feedback & observations I've been getting post-election results The best one thus far; Instead of setting up 32 government medical Colleges, KCR Garu should've set up 32 YouTube channels to counter the fake propaganda Agree with this observation to an extent," KT Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR said in a post on 'X'.

The Bharat Rahstra Samithi (BRS) had boasted of setting up at least one government medical college in every district in Telangana during its election campaign in the state. KTR's remark comes amid the newly elected Congress government's allegation that there was massive financial mismanagement during KCR's tenure as the Chief Minister.

Earlier this week, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said that KCR had bought 22 land cruiser vehicles before the polls "without telling anyone". Reddy said that even he was not aware of the vehicles for 10 days after becoming the Chief Minister. "22 land cruisers were bought and hidden. Even I didn't know for 10 days after becoming CM. One of the officers said that 22 land cruisers were bought and hid in Vijayawada; we thought of getting them after swearing-in. KCR went home after losing. He bought them without telling anyone. It is government property," the CM said.

The BRS lost power to the Congress in the recently held assembly polls after ruling Telangana for two terms since the inception of the newly formed state. While the Congress bagged 64 of the 119 seats, the BRS was reduced to 39. (ANI)

