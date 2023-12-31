"When will you listen to the common man?" Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury ask PM Modi

Questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi about when he will be listening to the common man, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury suggested the Prime Minister that if he wants to win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, then he should fulfil his promises that he made during the previous election rally. "When will you listen to the common man? Everyone will get Rs 15 lakhs, 2 crore jobs will be generated each year, all black money will be under government control, and the common man is tired of listening to all these lies. Along with Mann Ki Baat, there is also a Dil Ki Baat that if Modi needs to pass in the next elections, this heap of lies will be served to the public," a Congress MP reacted to PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat on Sunday.

Addressing countrymen during the 108th episode of his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday pointed out how innovative technology, such as artificial intelligence (AI), has brought about convenience in different sectors of society. Recalling the Kashi-Tamil Sangmam event in Uttar Pradesh, where the indigenous AI-powered Bhashini app ensured proper translation of his words from Hindi to Tamil with ease, he said that the people who participated in the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam were elated by this experiment.

"A few days ago, there was an experiment in Kashi that I would certainly like to share with Mann Ki Baat listeners. You must be aware that thousands of people have reached Kashi from Tamil Nadu to take part in Kashi-Tamil Sangamam. There, for the first time, I used 'Bhashini' the Artificial intelligence (AI) tool to communicate with them from a public platform. I was addressing in Hindi from the Dais but thanks to the AI tool Bhashini, the people of Tamil Nadu who were present there were listening to my address in Tamil, translated in real-time," PM Modi said at the 108th episode of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday. The PM further said that technology is a new beginning and expressed hope that it will help his voice reach the masses more easily.

This was done through 'Bhashini' for those in the audience who understood Tamil. 'Bhashini' is an AI-led language translation system that enables people to speak in their own language while talking to speakers of other Indian languages. The popular programme on All India Radio, Prime Minister Mann Ki Baat, was started on October 3, 2014 and is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 am. The 30-minute programme completed its 100 episodes on April 30, 2023.

The Mann Ki Baat programme is a platform where the Prime Minister communicates directly with the people of the country. Through this programme, the Prime Minister informs and inspires the people of the country on various topics. Mann ki Baat has impacted all sections of society, who have been inspired to contribute towards fulfilling the great goals he has set for the nation. (ANI)

