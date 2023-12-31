Note the difference between past and present to appreciate Modi-Yogi: JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda said that one should understand the difference between the poor conditions that existed in the past and what is the situation at present to appreciate the governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adhityanath. "It is only if you remember the past, you will realise how you are better positioned in the Modi-Yogi rule," Nadda said while participating in the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Sunday.

Narrating an example, Nadda said that in 1993 when he was an MLA the Block Development Officer (BDO) used to tell him that two beneficiaries from his gram panchayat were eligible for Indira Awas Yojana. Nadda said that in comparison to that, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule, 20 to 50 houses are being built in every panchayat under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana. "In 1993, I won as the MLA with the largest vote margin from my constituency. At that time, when we used to talk about Awas, my BDO used to say that this time we have got two Indira awas in one panchayat. Tell me whom shall we give them. I used to tell him to keep it with him. I do not want to get involved in this. I have seen this darkness," Nadda said.

The BJP chief said that one should know the difference between "darkness" and "brightness" to understand the present condition. "Today, I can say with pride that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given 4 crore houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. 20 to 50 houses are being built in every panchayat under the Awas Yojana...This is the difference between darkness and brightness," Nadda said.

Nadda also shared that there was a time when people used to walk for long distances to fetch water but now Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making water available to every household under the Nal Se Jal scheme. "Earlier, people used to walk long distances to fetch water. Today Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ensuring tapwater connection to every household. This is the difference between darkness and brightness," the BJP chief said.

Explaining the significance of the Vikshit Bharat program, Nadda said, "The government reached the beneficiaries in his panchayat, nigam, ward and reminded them that he is a part of a government scheme and he should not be left behind." Nadda said that PM Modi believes that to be a developed nation, our villages, poor, youths and women should be empowered.

"Prime Minister believes that if we want to be a developed country our villages should be developed, there should be no poverty, we should think of progress of youths, and think of women empowerment. So the Vikshit Bharat program was formulated so that no poor, oppressed, adivasis, Scheduled Tribes, youths, farmers, no person is left behind to avail the benefit of these schemes," Nadda said. "Our country will only progress if all of them are empowered. So we are registering for these schemes at these counters," he added. (ANI)

