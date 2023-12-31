Left Menu

Let's remember people in Gaza facing most unjust assault on right to life, freedom: Priyanka

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2023 23:14 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 23:14 IST
Let's remember people in Gaza facing most unjust assault on right to life, freedom: Priyanka
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday urged people to remember ''our brothers and sisters'' in Gaza and slammed ''the so-called leaders of the world'' for watching in silence and moving on ''unperturbed in their quest for power and greed''.

In a post on X on new year's eve, the Congress general secretary said that while our children celebrate, the children of the people in Gaza are being ''murdered mercilessly''.

''As we celebrate the beginning of a new year and wish each other that love, peace, laughter and goodness should fill our lives, let us remember our brothers and sisters in Gaza who are facing the most unjust and inhuman assault on their right to life, dignity and freedom,'' Priyanka Gandhi said.

''While our children celebrate, their children are being murdered mercilessly. The so-called leaders of the world watch in silence and move on unperturbed in their quest for power and greed,'' she said.

Yet there are millions of ordinary people who are raising their voices demanding an end to the horrific violence being perpetrated in Gaza, and those millions of people with brave hearts bring us hope for a new tomorrow, the Congress leader said.

She urged the people to be one of them.

Priyanka Gandhi has been vocal against the violence in Gaza and calling for an immediate ceasefire there.

The war, triggered by the deadly October 7 Hamas attack on southern Israel, has killed more than 21,600 Palestinians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class action over talc disclosures; Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1; US judge allows FTC to temporarily block IQVIA acquisition of DeepIntent and more

Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class act...

 Global
2
Lookahead to 2024: July to December

Lookahead to 2024: July to December

 Global
3
Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways in 2024

Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways ...

 India
4
Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining for exports in 2024

Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining f...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024