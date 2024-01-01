Police use force to disperse protesting guest teachers in Yamunanagar

Left Menu

They said Guest Teachers Associations Haryana State President Rajinder Shastri was among those injured and he had to be admitted to a hospital in Yamunanagar.Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Randeep Singh Surjewala condemned the police action against the teachers.Today, in the harsh winter, the BJP-JJP government lathicharged the guest teachers in Yamunanagar, Hooda said.

01-01-2024
Police here used force to disperse protesting guest teachers when they proceeded to gherao Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal's residence here on Sunday.

The guest teachers are demanding regularisation of their services.

Police said the teachers wanted to be gherao the residence of education minister when they were stopped as they had not taken any permission for holding the demonstration.

A body representing the guest teachers claimed 20 teachers had sustained injuries in police action. They said Guest Teachers Association's Haryana State President Rajinder Shastri was among those injured and he had to be admitted to a hospital in Yamunanagar.

Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Randeep Singh Surjewala condemned the police action against the teachers.

''Today, in the harsh winter, the BJP-JJP government lathicharged the guest teachers in Yamunanagar,'' Hooda said. ''No amount of condemnation for this act will be enough.'' ''Going back on one's election promises and lathicharging teachers who are protesting peacefully is against democratic norms. People will not forget this cruelty,'' Hooda said in a post on X.

In a post on X, Surjewala said, ''Lathicharge on guest teachers in Yamunanagar is condemnable''.

He said the government should talk to these teachers and not lathicharge them.

''... the entire state is troubled by this dictatorial attitude and the public will give answer to this,'' he said.

