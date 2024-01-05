"Why didn't they withdraw all criminal cases...?": Cong's Jagdish Shettar accuses BJP of stirring up trouble over arrest of activist

Amid a war of words in Karnataka between the Congress and the BJP over the arrest of activist Shrikanth Pujari for his alleged involvement in the 1992 riots following the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Uttar Pradesh, the leader of the ruling party, Jagadish Shettar, on Friday hit out at the primary Opposition force in the state, claiming that it was deliberately raking up the issue to polarise voters ahead of the impending Lok Sabha elections. Speaking to ANI on Friday, the Congress leader, who was formerly with the BJP, said, "The matter is still in court and no attempt should be made to politicise it. I believe that the BJP is deliberately raking up the issue to stir up trouble ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections."

On the BJP erupting in protest over the arrest of the activist, the Congress leader said, "What did they do to help Kar Sevaks in the last 30 years? The BJP ruled Karnataka for almost 7-8 years. Why didn't they withdraw all criminal cases against Kar Sevakas? Will they only hold protests when the Kar Sevekas are arrested? Why did they keep quiet for all these years? Why did they not take care of the Kar Sevaks when they were in the government?" Meanwhile, Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former CM, HD Kumaraswamy, termed the arrest of the activist 'illegal'.

"The state government, without any reason, arrested a Kar Sevak to divert public attention from serious issues that the state is grappling with. The people are not happy with the vendetta politics of this government. They want to take people's attention away from the opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya," Kumaraswamy told reporters on Friday. He claimed further that the government was misusing its powers to silence the voice of the Opposition in the state.

"The chief minister and the Home minister are shamelessly defending this arrest. The Congress leaders are trying to spread fear by saying Godhra-like riots could happen in Karnataka. The state government is trying to create unnecessary hype around the arrest of Srikanth Poojary in a bid to divert public attention from more serious and pressing issues. It is shameful that the government is misusing its powers to silence the Opposition," the former CM added. Earlier, on January 3, BJP leaders staged demonstrations against the Congress government over the arrest of the activist.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the protest, BJP state president BY Vijayendra warned the Congress government, saying, "This government should beware being reduced to dust. We are here for a massive protest to condemn the arrest of Ram devotees, including 31-year-old Srikanth Pujari, who was involved in the movement for the construction of the Ram Temple. He was arrested in Hubbali after old cases against him were raked up. We condemn the conspiracy to put Hindu activists and Ram devotees in jail. It's evident from their actions that they can't stomach the construction of a grand Sri Ram Mandir (in Ayodhya). They are resorting to vindictive politics. We demand the immediate release of Hindu activists." Earlier, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dismissed the Opposition's claim of hate politics behind the arrest of the activist in a case linked to the demolition of the Babri mosque in 1992.

Speaking on the arrest, CM Siddaramaiah asked, "What should be done to wrongdoers? Should we just let them roam freely?" Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also waded in, saying the arrest was made in accordance with the law and there was no 'vendetta politics' involved.

"We are not doing vendetta politics but are carrying out our mandate of ensuring law and order. We are a peace-loving state and there is no place for anti-social elements or activities," Shivakumar said. The BJP, however, condemned the arrest of the activist in a case dating back 31 years. (ANI)

