US Domestic News Roundup: Trump hits back at Biden, attacks Haley in first 2024 trip to Iowa; Epstein invoked 5th Amendment right to silence 600 times - court filings nad more

Michigan Republicans to vote on ousting controversial leader Karamo

A group of Michigan Republicans plans to meet on Saturday to consider removing Kristina Karamo as state party chairperson, after months of infighting and deteriorating finances that threaten to undercut the party's chances in the 2024 general election in the battleground state. Critics of Karamo have called for a special meeting of the party's state committee, and the meeting agenda, seen by Reuters, includes "review and possible removal," of Karamo.

Epstein invoked 5th Amendment right to silence 600 times - court filings

The late financier Jeffrey Epstein invoked his constitutional right against incriminating himself about 600 times in testimony for a lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual abuse. Epstein's refusal to answer questions in Giuffre's lawsuit against his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell was disclosed in a filing on Friday in Manhattan federal court, as part of a trove of documents being unsealed this month from the civil defamation case, which settled in 2017.

Trump hits back at Biden, attacks Haley in first 2024 trip to Iowa

Donald Trump used his first visit to Iowa this year to attack Republican competitor Nikki Haley and to hit back against Democratic President Joe Biden, who denounced him as a threat to American democracy earlier on Friday. Speaking to a crowd of several hundred supporters just 10 days before the crucial Iowa caucus - the first round of the Republican nominating contest - the former president presented a dark portrait of the United States. He called it a "failing" nation, beset by "terrorists" and immigrants from "mental asylums" pouring over the U.S.-Mexico border.

New York City awaits winter storm that could end two-year snow drought

New York City's historic, two-year snow drought may come to an end this weekend with the arrival of a winter storm system that should begin rolling through the most populous city in the United States and across the East Coast on Saturday. The city's 8.5 million residents have not seen more than 1 inch (2.54 cm) of snow fall in Central Park since Feb. 13, 2022, a record-long streak of 692 days. The incoming low pressure system threatens to dump up to 3 inches (7.6 cm) of wet snow in parts of the city, the National Weather Service said.

Pentagon keeps Austin's hospitalization under wraps for days

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been hospitalized since Monday for an unspecified medical matter, the Pentagon said late on Friday, without detailing why he was being treated or why it kept his hospital stay secret all week. Austin, who is 70, sits just below President Joe Biden at the top of the chain of command of the U.S. military and his duties require him being available at a moment's notice to respond to any manner of national security crisis.

CDC says JN.1 variant accounts for about 62% of COVID cases in US

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Friday that COVID subvariant JN.1 accounts for about 62% of cases in the U.S. as of Jan. 5, according to the agency's projections. The agency said JN.1, which is an offspring of BA.2.86, is now the most widely circulated variant in the U.S. and globally.

Trump should be banned from NY real estate for 'outrageous' fraud, attorney general says

Donald Trump should be permanently barred from New York's real estate industry for "outrageous" fraud, the state's attorney general said in a court filing on Friday ahead of closing arguments in a civil case against the former U.S. president. Attorney General Letitia James and lawyers for Trump and the other defendants filed their final briefs ahead of closing arguments scheduled for next Thursday in Manhattan in a case that threatens to strip him of prized real estate assets.

Trailing Trump in Iowa, Haley touts foreign policy but VP question remains

Nikki Haley gave Iowa voters some tough talk on Friday over their scrambled eggs and sausage. It was Haley’s first campaign stop of 2024 in Iowa with only 10 days to go before the Republican Party's first-in-the nation presidential nominating contest there, and it came after rival Ron DeSantis has been in the state for days.

US Supreme Court to rule on Idaho's strict abortion ban in medical emergencies

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday let Idaho enforce its near-total abortion ban in medical-emergency situations while also agreeing to hear the fight between state officials and President Joe Biden's administration over the legality of the Republican-backed measure. The justices granted a request by Idaho officials to temporarily lift a federal judge's ruling that blocked the state's abortion measure after concluding it must yield to a federal law that ensures that patients can receive emergency "stabilizing care."

Vice President Harris to mark Jan 6 attacks in South Carolina

Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday will mark the Jan. 6, 2021, attacks on the U.S. Capitol with remarks in South Carolina, where the state's Feb. 3 Democratic primary will be held on Feb. 3. Harris will speak on the anniversary of the deadly attacks, after Biden offered scathing criticism of Republican frontrunner Donald Trump's actions that day in a speech near Valley Forge, Pennsylvania on Friday.

