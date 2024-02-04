US Domestic News Roundup: Trump prosecutor Willis admits relationship with colleague, denies tainting case; Stronger storm expected to hit California with potentially deadly floods and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden can't beat the MAGA meme machine online, kingmaker Clyburn says

President Joe Biden’s reelection bid won't be won by million-dollar ad buys or social media sound bites, says U.S. Representative James Clyburn, the man who was key to Biden’s 2020 win. Republican candidate Donald Trump’s supporters have built a “MAGA wall” online of memes and social media noise that is overwhelming news about Biden’s economic and policy wins, making it impossible to get Democrats’ message across, Clyburn said in a recent interview in his hometown of Columbia, South Carolina.

Trump prosecutor Willis admits relationship with colleague, denies tainting case

The Georgia prosecutor trying former President Donald Trump for seeking to overturn his 2020 election defeat acknowledged on Friday having a personal relationship with another lawyer on the criminal case but denied it tainted the prosecution. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in a court filing said claims that threatened to upend her office’s historic prosecution had "no merit."

Trump-focused Texas border rally blends politics and religion

Hundreds of protesters from around the U.S. flocked to a Texas border town on Saturday to vent over illegal immigration and show support for former President Donald Trump at a rally that blended border politics with religious rhetoric. At the rally in Quemado, Texas, vendors sold shirts, flags and hats promoting the Republican former president while conservative speakers touted conservative Christian values and criticized the border policies of President Joe Biden, a Democrat.

Stronger storm expected to hit California with potentially deadly floods

A second, more powerful atmospheric river storm was headed for Southern California this weekend, threatening to unleash life-threatening floods and landslides, forecasters warned on Friday, even as much of the state was drying out from an earlier deluge. Gradually intensifying rain was expected to begin dousing California on Saturday, with the most intense downpours soaking a 300-mile (480-km) stretch of coast on Sunday and Monday as the storm spreads from San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara south through Los Angeles and San Diego counties.

US judge formally postpones Trump's 2020 election subversion trial

A U.S. judge on Friday formally postponed former President Donald Trump's trial on federal charges that he sought to overturn the 2020 election results, which was scheduled to begin next month. The delay, which was widely expected, stems from an appeal by Trump on claims that he is immune from prosecution for official actions taken while he was president. The case in federal court in Washington has been paused since December while Trump pursues the appeal.

Biden courts Nevada voters after narrow 2020 win

U.S. President Joe Biden will take his pitch for reelection to Nevada voters on Sunday as part of a two-day stop in the battleground state ahead of Tuesday’s Democratic primary.

The president is expected to host at least two campaign events in the arid Western state, which has just over 3 million people, most of them clustered in or near the gambling center of Las Vegas.

Biden, Harris make joint stop at '24 campaign headquarters to rally staff

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris made a joint stop at their 2024 campaign headquarters on Saturday to rally staff and supporters ahead of a challenging re-election bid that is likely to pit them against former President Donald Trump. The Democratic leaders and re-election candidates were joined by their respective spouses, first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff at the office in Wilmington, Delaware, which is near the Bidens' family home.

A negligent parent or an unforeseeable crime? Trial nears end for Michigan school shooter's mother

Prosecutors told a jury that the mother of a Michigan boy who shot dead four classmates in 2021 should be found guilty of manslaughter, arguing on Friday that she and her husband were negligent in buying their son a handgun after he had shown signs of mental distress. Jennifer Crumbley, 45, has testified that she was not responsible for buying or storing the gun used in the murders by her son, Ethan. Her trial is believed to be the first to attempt to find a parent of a school shooter also to be criminally responsible for the deaths of their child's victims.

US Supreme Court won't halt West Point from considering race in admissions

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday declined to block the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the prestigious Army school, from considering race as a factor in admissions decisions while a legal battle over the practice proceeds in lower courts. The justices denied a request from Students for Fair Admissions, a group founded by affirmative action opponent Edward Blum, after lower courts refused to halt the practice. The group was behind a successful Supreme Court challenge to race-conscious collegiate admissions policies in cases involving Harvard University and the University of North Carolina.

Biden cruises to South Carolina Democratic primary win-Edison Research

U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday won the South Carolina Democratic primary - the first officially sanctioned race of the party's nominating season - with returns showing him swamping two other candidates, according to Edison Research. While Biden, 81, faced little opposition, the vote was being closely watched amid concerns about his popularity, especially among Black voters.

