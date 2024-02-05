Imran casts a long shadow over polling day

party through a no-confidence vote in April 2022.

Since then, the country has endured riots and came perilously close to economic collapse. It is faced with a large current account deficit and mounting foreign debt payments pushing the country to the brink of a default, staved off only by a bailout from the IMF, with additional support from China, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. While there has been some semblance of economic stability, these elections take place at a time of low economic growth and rampant inflation, which touched a multi-decade high of 37.97 per cent in 2023.

Politically, the past two years have been significant. There's been the breakdown of previously close relations between the military and Imran's PTI over foreign policy postures and military staffing practices. Since the eruption of this conflict, Imran has rallied his supporters and publicly blamed the military high command, opposing parties, and the United States for conspiring to remove his government. Things came to a head when in an unprecedented act Imran's supporters protested outside, and in some cases attacked, military offices and installations on May 9, 2023.

In response, the military cracked down on the party and orchestrated a series of court cases against its leaders, including Imran. These range from fomenting insurrection, financial malpractice, personal moral fallibility and the misuse of state secrets. Imran has been sentenced to two separate jail sentences and remains disqualified from contesting. Several other prominent PTI leaders are in hiding. Despite efforts to marginalise its prospects, the PTI still commands significant popularity among voters. Aided by its successors presiding over a period of high inflation and mass unemployment and a vocal, populist confrontation that targets the military and the United States, the party still has a two point lead over its closest competitor, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, or PML(N). Imran continues to enjoy the highest approval ratings of all national-level politicians.

In a relatively fair contest, the PTI would likely convert this popularity into a reasonable shot at forming a government. However, the military establishment is unlikely to allow that to happen. Crackdowns on campaigning by candidates and party workers have continued unabated in the run-up to the election. In January 2024, the Supreme Court further tightened the noose on the PTI by upholding a decision by the Election Commission to strip the party of its ballot symbol - a cricket bat.

