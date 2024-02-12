World News Roundup: Pastries and biscuits as Argentina's Milei makes up with Pope Francis; Indonesia students protest alleged poll interference by Jokowi administration and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

US Senate forges ahead on Ukraine, Israel aid as 'Putin is watching'

The U.S. Senate on Monday will attempt to steer a $95.34 billion package containing aid for Ukraine and Israel to passage this week following months of delays, even as it lacked any guarantee that the House of Representatives will support the measure. On Sunday, the bill got a boost when the Senate voted 67-27 to move it past an important procedural hurdle. Also over the weekend, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer set a course for passage by Wednesday.

Russia slaps sanctions on British officials, historians and academics

Russia on Monday imposed sanctions on 18 British citizens including a number of top academics and Russia experts for what Moscow said was an attempt to demonise Russia and fan the war in Ukraine. "We are forced to state that Russophobically charged British representatives do not shy away trying to discredit the constitutional system and socio-political processes in our country," Russia's foreign ministry said.

Pastries and biscuits as Argentina's Milei makes up with Pope Francis

Argentina's President Javier Milei visited his compatriot Pope Francis in the Vatican on Monday, bearing pastries and gifts as he seeks to make up with the pontiff he had long dismissed and derided. Milei, a maverick right-wing libertarian, had heaped insults on Francis during his vote campaign, calling him an "imbecile who defends social justice". But he has shifted tone in office as he tries to shore up support at home amid mounting challenges.

Indonesia students protest alleged poll interference by Jokowi administration

Hundreds of Indonesian students and activists staged protests on Monday over what they see as outgoing President Joko Widodo's abuse of power to sway voters in this week's election in favour of frontrunner, Prabowo Subianto, organisers said. Jokowi, as the incumbent is known, has not explicitly endorsed any of the three candidates vying to replace him as leader of the world's third-largest democracy. But he has made highly publicised appearances with Prabowo, and his eldest son is running on the same ticket for vice president.

Israel frees two hostages, Gaza officials say airstrikes kill 67

Israel freed two Israeli-Argentinian hostages in Rafah on Monday under the cover of airstrikes which local health officials said killed 67 Palestinians and wounded dozens in the southern Gaza city that is the last refuge of about a million displaced civilians. A joint operation by the Israeli military, the domestic Shin Bet security service and the Special Police Unit in Rafah freed Fernando Simon Marman, 60, and Louis Hare, 70, the military said. They were among 250 people seized during the Oct. 7 raid by Hamas militants that triggered Israel's war on Gaza.

Ukraine says Russian forces obtaining Musk's Starlink via third countries

Russian forces are obtaining Starlink satellite terminals illicitly from third countries and increasing their use on the front line, the Ukrainian military spy agency's spokesperson told Reuters on Monday, without explaining how he knew. Andriy Yusov, the military official, said work was underway to prevent Russian forces using the high-speed satellite internet terminals produced by Elon Musk's SpaceX to coordinate attacks in occupied parts of Ukraine.

Political leaders wrangle over premiership after inconclusive Pakistan vote

Pakistan's two largest political parties are wrangling over who will take the prime minister's job after inconclusive elections last week forced them to join forces to gain a majority in a parliament dominated by independents backed by Imran Khan. The squabbling is likely to deepen concerns about the stability of the nuclear-armed nation which is mired in an economic crisis and battling a surge in militant violence. Pakistan's benchmark share index fell 2.1% on Monday, its first day of trading after the results.

Dutch court orders halt to export of F-35 jet parts to Israel

A Dutch appeals court on Monday ordered the government to block all exports of F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel over concerns they were being used in violations of international law during Israel's Gaza offensive. It said the state had to comply with the order within seven days and dismissed a request by government lawyers to suspend the order pending an appeal to the Supreme Court. The state has eight weeks to appeal against the decision.

Finland should stay calm amid Trump rhetoric, president-elect Stubb says

Finland's president-elect Alexander Stubb said on Monday his country should remain calm and focus on its NATO membership despite former U.S. President Donald Trump's recent comments on the military alliance. Trump, the front-runner to become the Republican candidate in November's election, last week said he would not want to protect NATO members from a future attack by Russia if those countries' contributions to NATO were lagging.

Former employee of Greek shipping company kills 3 in shooting incident

A disgruntled former employee shot dead the head of a Greek shipping company and two others before killing himself at the firm's office in Athens on Monday, a police spokeswoman said. Police, fire engines and ambulances were stationed outside the offices of European Navigation in a southern suburb of the capital. Earlier, anti-terrorism forces entered the building, Reuters reporters at the scene said.

