Arrests for illegal crossings on the US border with Mexico fell by half in January from record highs in December to the third lowest month of Joe Bidens presidency, authorities said on Tuesday.The sharp drop is welcome news for the White House, even if it proves temporary, as immigration becomes one of the biggest issues in this years presidential election, with exit polls showing it is the top concern among many Republican voters in early primaries.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-02-2024 05:52 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 05:52 IST
Illegal border crossings from Mexico drop significantly following a record-high December, primarily due to a decrease in arrivals from Venezuela
Arrests for illegal crossings on the US border with Mexico fell by half in January from record highs in December to the third lowest month of Joe Biden's presidency, authorities said on Tuesday.

The sharp drop is welcome news for the White House, even if it proves temporary, as immigration becomes one of the biggest issues in this year's presidential election, with exit polls showing it is the top concern among many Republican voters in early primaries. House Republicans are waging a campaign to impeach US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for his oversight of the border.

Seasonal declines and heightened enforcement by the US and its allies led to the sharp decline, said Troy Miller, acting commissioner of US Customs and Border Protection. US authorities have repeatedly praised Mexico for a crackdown launched in late December.

Border Patrol arrests totalled 124,220 in January, down 50 per cent from 249,735 in December, the highest monthly tally on record. Arrests of Venezuelans plunged 91 per cent to 4,422 from 46,920 in December. Numbers ebb and flow, and the January decline may prove tenuous. Panama reported that 36,001 migrants traversed the notorious Darien Gap in January, up 46 per cent from December. The vast majority who cross the Panamanian jungle are Venezuelans headed to the US, with considerable numbers from Haiti, China, Ecuador and Colombia.

''We continue to experience serious challenges along our border which surpass the capacity of the immigration system,'' Miller said.

Tucson, Arizona, was again the busiest sector for illegal crossings with 50,565 arrests, down 37 per cent from December, followed by San Diego. Arrests in the Border Patrol's Del Rio sector, which includes the city of Eagle Pass, the main focus of Texas Governor Greg Abbott's border enforcement efforts, plummeted 76 per cent from December to 16,712, the lowest since December 2021. Arrests in Texas' Rio Grande Valley, dropped 60 per cent to 7,340, the lowest since July 2020.

The only months of Biden's presidency with fewer border arrests were in June 2023, after pandemic-related asylum restrictions lifted, and February 2021, his first full month in office.

During an interview with AP in January, Mayorkas said that Mexico's immigration enforcement agency didn't have the funds in December to carry out enforcement actions but when that was rectified, there was an immediate and substantial drop in the number of migrants encountered at the southern border.

When including migrants who were allowed to enter the US under new or expanded legal pathways, migrant encounters totalled 176,205 in January after topping 300,000 for the first time in December. US authorities admitted about 45,000 people at land crossings with Mexico in January through an online appointment system called CBP One, bringing the total to 459,118 since it was introduced a year earlier.

