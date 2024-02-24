US Domestic News Roundup: Trump eyes another easy win in South Carolina as Haley vows to fight on; Pennsylvania Republicans clash with Trump on mail-in voting and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Moon lander Odysseus tipped sideways on lunar surface but 'alive and well'

The moon lander dubbed Odysseus is "alive and well" but resting on its side a day after its white-knuckle touchdown as the first private spacecraft ever to reach the lunar surface, and the first from the U.S. since 1972, the company behind the vehicle said on Friday. Houston-based Intuitive Machines also revealed that human error led to a failure of the spacecraft's laser-based range finders, how engineers detected the glitch by chance hours before landing time, and how they improvised an emergency fix that saved the mission from a probable crash.

Jury says NRA ex-chief LaPierre liable for mismanaging gun rights group

Former longtime National Rifle Association chief Wayne LaPierre mismanaged the gun rights group and cost it millions of dollars through wasteful spending to support a lavish lifestyle, a jury found on Friday, recommending that he repay $4.35 million. In a civil corruption case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, the six-person jury in Manhattan also recommended that former NRA treasurer and chief financial officer Wilson Phillips repay the group $2 million for his own mismanagement.

What Alabama ruling means for patients with frozen embryos: one woman's story

Three of Kristia Rumbley's embryos created at a clinic became her 7-year-old twins and 2-year-old son, while three have sat in freezers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham for eight years in case she and her husband decide to have another kid. After Alabama's supreme court ruled on Feb. 16 that embryos were children, leaving it unclear how to legally store, transport and use them, Rumbley, 44, is seeking legal and medical advice on sending her last two embryos out of state as soon as possible.

Trump eyes another easy win in South Carolina as Haley vows to fight on

Donald Trump is seeking to cement his status as the Republican Party's effective presidential nominee in Saturday's South Carolina contest, while his lone remaining challenger, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, hopes a stronger-than-expected performance in her home state buoys her long-shot campaign. Trump is overwhelmingly favored to win the Southern U.S. state's primary election, the fifth Republican nominating vote in a campaign the former president has dominated from the outset despite facing dozens of criminal charges.

US universities settle financial-aid antitrust lawsuit for $166 million

Dartmouth, Northwestern, Rice and Vanderbilt universities have agreed to pay a combined $166 million to resolve claims that they favored wealthy student applicants, pushing total settlements in a federal antitrust lawsuit over college financial aid practices to $284 million. Lawyers for a proposed class of hundreds of thousands of current and former U.S. students disclosed the latest settlements in a filing late Friday in Chicago federal court.

Pennsylvania Republicans clash with Trump on mail-in voting

Pennsylvania Republican leaders are trying to raise millions of dollars to convince state voters to embrace mail-in ballots and to ignore criticism from their party's likely presidential candidate, Donald Trump, over the practice. The previously unreported effort puts Republican leadership in Pennsylvania, one of the most important battleground states in the 2024 presidential race, at odds with Trump over 'absentee' or mail-in balloting.

As Trump romps to wins, anti-Trump Republicans wonder: Do I still have a political home?

As Donald Trump comes close to clinching a third presidential nomination, anti-Trump Republicans are facing a sobering reality: Their party is unlikely to revert to what it was before the MAGA wave rolled in, and they now have no obvious political home. For Ken Baeszler, who consistently voted Republican until Trump and his Make America Great Again movement transformed the party, that political scenario is disconcerting.

Another 'Barbenheimer' battle brewing at Saturday's SAG awards

Blockbuster movies "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" face off again on Saturday, when they compete at the Screen Actors Guild awards, a red-carpet ceremony that often presages success at the Oscars. The films that battled in a summer box office clash dubbed "Barbenheimer" lead the SAG Awards field with four nominations each.

Republicans, Trump try to contain backlash from Alabama fertility ruling

Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump and his party are scrambling to contain the fallout from a conservative Alabama court ruling that prompted some state providers to suspend in vitro fertilization treatments, while Democrats seized on the outcome as more evidence that reproductive rights are under assault. The Republican-controlled Alabama Supreme Court ruled on Feb. 16 that frozen embryos should be considered children, a decision experts said could embolden other states to follow suit.

US targets Russia with hundreds of sanctions over Ukraine war, Navalny death

The United States on Friday imposed extensive sanctions against Russia, targeting more than 500 people and entities to mark the second anniversary of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and retaliate for the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. President Joe Biden said the measures aim to ensure Russian President Vladimir Putin "pays an even steeper price for his aggression abroad and repression at home."

