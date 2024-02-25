US Domestic News Roundup: How Trump defeated Nikki Haley in her home state of South Carolina; Moon lander Odysseus tipped sideways on lunar surface but 'alive and well' and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Caribbean officials search for missing couple after yacht hijacking

Police from two countries in the eastern Caribbean are investigating the possible murder of two people believed to be U.S. citizens who owned a catamaran that was hijacked by three fugitives in the waters off the island of Grenada. The yacht's alleged owners, Kathy Brandel and Ralph Hendry, were last seen Sunday night, when three men escaped from the custody of Grenadian authorities. Police in St. Vincent and the Grenadines captured the men on Wednesday.

How Trump defeated Nikki Haley in her home state of South Carolina

Donald Trump's big primary victory on Saturday over Nikki Haley in her home state of South Carolina was the result of a ruthless and methodical campaign to eliminate her as a threat, according to aides and people close to both campaigns. Despite having already secured a string of primary victories, it was crucial for Trump to win South Carolina, a key early Republican primary state that often predicts the party's nominee. Unlike in 2016, Trump was facing a rival who had won two terms as governor of the state and is still locally popular.

Moon lander Odysseus tipped sideways on lunar surface but 'alive and well'

The moon lander dubbed Odysseus is "alive and well" but resting on its side a day after its white-knuckle touchdown as the first private spacecraft ever to reach the lunar surface, and the first from the U.S. since 1972, the company behind the vehicle said on Friday. Houston-based Intuitive Machines also revealed that human error led to a failure of the spacecraft's laser-based range finders, how engineers detected the glitch by chance hours before landing time, and how they improvised an emergency fix that saved the mission from a probable crash.

'Nikki who?': Trump campaign dismisses Haley after South Carolina win

Donald Trump's campaign plans to treat Nikki Haley as irrelevant after he dominated the Republican primary in her home state of South Carolina on Saturday, skipping attacks on her to focus instead on a rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden, advisers said. The former president has easily swept all five Republican nominating contests thus far, winning states in the Midwest, Northeast, South and West and knocking out every challenger save Haley, a former South Carolina governor, along the way.

Takeaways from the Republican South Carolina primary

Frontrunner Donald Trump was hoping to use a sizable victory in South Carolina’s Republican primary on Saturday to persuade rival Nikki Haley to drop out of the presidential race. While the outcome put Trump even closer to clinching the party’s nomination, Haley has vowed to press on. Here are some takeaways from the South Carolina primary:

Factbox-South Carolina Republicans see immigration as top issue in primary -exit poll

Immigration ranked as the No. 1 issue for voters in South Carolina's Republican presidential primary on Saturday, according to an exit poll conducted by Edison Research. The poll gathered responses from 2,126 voters in the Republican contest.

What Alabama ruling means for patients with frozen embryos: one woman's story

Three of Kristia Rumbley's embryos created at a clinic became her 7-year-old twins and 2-year-old son, while three have sat in freezers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham for eight years in case she and her husband decide to have another kid. After Alabama's supreme court ruled on Feb. 16 that embryos were children, leaving it unclear how to legally store, transport and use them, Rumbley, 44, is seeking legal and medical advice on sending her last two embryos out of state as soon as possible.

Republican seeks to bar party from paying Trump's legal bills

A Republican National Committee member has submitted resolutions that would prohibit the party from paying presidential candidate Donald Trump's legal bills, according to a draft, but the measures must get more backers soon to move forward. Mississippi RNC committeeman Henry Barbour drafted the resolution on Trump's legal expenses and another requiring the party committee to stay neutral in the presidential race until he receives enough delegates to secure the nomination.

As Trump romps to wins, anti-Trump Republicans wonder: Do I still have a political home?

As Donald Trump comes close to clinching a third presidential nomination, anti-Trump Republicans are facing a sobering reality: Their party is unlikely to revert to what it was before the MAGA wave rolled in, and they now have no obvious political home. For Ken Baeszler, who consistently voted Republican until Trump and his Make America Great Again movement transformed the party, that political scenario is disconcerting.

One third of South Carolina Republicans would spurn Trump if he were convicted-exit poll

Some 32% of voters in South Carolina's Republican presidential primary contest think Donald Trump would not be fit for the presidency if he were convicted of a crime, according to the preliminary results of an exit poll conducted on Saturday by Edison Research. The poll gathered responses from 1,508 voters in the Republican contest. Updated results will be available as more responses are gathered.

