US Domestic News Roundup: Four killed, multiple injured in California shooting; Nikki Haley supporters don't think she has a shot at GOP nomination. And they don't care and more

Four killed, multiple injured in California shooting

Four people were killed and multiple others were injured in a shooting at a residence in King City, California, authorities said on Sunday. The incident took place on Sunday evening, following a party at a residential building where three male adults with gunshot wounds were pronounced dead at the scene, and a female adult was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Nikki Haley supporters don't think she has a shot at GOP nomination. And they don't care

Nikki Haley is drawing the biggest crowds of her presidential campaign. She just scored the endorsements of two U.S. senators. And she is turning in confident performances to crowds that are more raucous than ever - even as almost no one in attendance thinks she will win. "I just want to say that I did something," said Alyson Emanuel, an attendee at a Haley event in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Saturday.

Analysis-Kerry bolstered US climate reputation, though world's trust still elusive

As John Kerry prepares to depart as President Joe Biden's special envoy on climate change on Wednesday, he leaves the United States in a stronger position in global climate diplomacy despite lingering mistrust on the world stage over American policy intentions. The 80-year-old Kerry, capping off over six decades in public service, is credited with restoring U.S. climate ties with China and courting private capital for climate action. But these accomplishments were made even as the United States has become the world's biggest producer of climate-polluting oil and gas.

Jack Teixeira to plead guilty in massive leak of Pentagon secrets

Jack Teixeira, a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard charged with leaking classified military documents on a social media platform, is set to plead guilty on Monday to carrying out one of the most serious U.S. national security breaches in years. Teixeira, who has remained in custody since his arrest last April at his mother's house in North Dighton, Massachusetts, is slated to appear before U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston to enter a guilty plea.

Ex-Trump Organization CFO Weisselberg to plead guilty to perjury -NYT

Former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg will plead guilty to perjury charges stemming from his testimony in former President Donald Trump's civil fraud trial in New York, the New York Times reported on Monday. His plea could come as early as Monday, sources familiar with the matter told the Times.

US Supreme Court to issue ruling; Trump ballot case looms

The U.S. Supreme Court plans to issue at least one ruling on Monday, the day before Colorado holds a presidential primary election in which a lower court kicked Republican frontrunner Donald Trump off the ballot for taking part in an insurrection during the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol attack. The Supreme Court, in an unusual Sunday update to its schedule, did not specify what ruling it would issue. But the justices on Feb. 8 heard arguments in Trump's appeal of the Colorado ruling and are due to issue their own decision.

US court to weigh Obamacare mandate to cover HIV drug, cancer screenings

President Joe Biden's administration on Monday is set to urge a U.S. appeals court to preserve a federal mandate that requires health insurers to cover preventive care services including HIV-preventing medication and cancer screenings at no extra cost to patients. The preventive care mandate, which covers a wide range of services chosen by a federal task force, is part of the 2010 Affordable Care Act (ACA), often called Obamacare because it was championed by then-President Barack Obama.

Sierra Nevada blizzards close highway, threaten avalanches

More than one foot (30 cm) of additional snow was predicted to fall on Sunday in much of California's Sierra Nevada mountains, already whitened by a weekend of blizzards that closed a major highway into Nevada as forecasters warned of a high risk of avalanches. Interstate 80 has been closed between Colfax and the Nevada state line since Friday as high winds whipped up snow squalls, the California Highway Patrol said.

US lawmakers unveil bill to fund government, avert shutdown

U.S. congressional negotiators on Sunday unveiled a bill to fund key parts of the government through the rest of the fiscal year that began in October, as lawmakers faced yet another threat of a partial shutdown if they fail to act by Friday. The legislation sets a discretionary spending level of $1.66 trillion for fiscal 2024, a spokesman for Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said. It fills in the details of an agreement that Schumer and Republican House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson set in early January.

Nikki Haley wins Washington, D.C., Republican primary, in small symbolic boost

Presidential contender Nikki Haley won the Washington, D.C., Republican primary on Sunday, her first victory in the nominating process and a symbolic win for the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Edison Research said. Haley, the only remaining challenger to Donald Trump in the race, won 62.9% of the vote, versus 33.2% captured by the former president.

