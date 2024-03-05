US Domestic News Roundup: Trump wins North Dakota caucus ahead of Super Tuesday vote; Trump wins North Dakota caucus ahead of Super Tuesday vote and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Trump wins North Dakota caucus ahead of Super Tuesday vote

Donald Trump won the North Dakota Republican presidential caucuses on Monday, according to a projection by Edison Research, ahead of a slew of contests known as Super Tuesday when he is expected to further strengthen his grip on the party's presidential nomination. In North Dakota former President Trump easily defeated Nikki Haley, his last remaining rival for the Republican presidential nomination. Trump is expected to dominate Tuesday's elections, when 15 states and one U.S. territory vote in the biggest day in the primary calendar.

Trump wins Colorado ballot disqualification case at US Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court handed Donald Trump a major victory on Monday, barring states from disqualifying candidates for federal office under a constitutional provision involving insurrection and reversing Colorado's exclusion of him from its ballot. The justices unanimously overturned a Dec. 19 decision by Colorado's top court to kick the former president off the state's Tuesday Republican primary ballot after finding that the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment disqualified him from again holding public office. The Colorado court had found that Trump took part in an insurrection for inciting and supporting the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters.

Analysis-Biden's scaled-back power rule raises doubts over US climate target

The Biden administration’s decision to exclude the existing U.S. fleet of natural gas power plants from upcoming carbon emissions regulations raises questions over the nation's ability to meet its climate goals, according to researchers. Cleaning up the U.S. power industry, source of about a quarter of the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions, has been a central plank of President Joe Biden’s strategy to decarbonize the nation’s economy by 2050 to counter global warming.

Trump seeks knockout as 'Super Tuesday' states choose nominees

Donald Trump will aim to deliver a knockout blow on "Super Tuesday" to his lone challenger for the Republican presidential nomination, Nikki Haley, as 15 states hold Republican contests on the biggest voting day of the primary season. The former president, who has dominated the Republican campaign from the start despite his litany of criminal charges, has swept all but one of the early nominating contests, winnowing a sprawling Republican field of candidates down to two in the process.

Factbox-Biden's challengers for the Democratic presidential nomination

U.S. President Joe Biden, who took office in early 2021, faces little opposition in his bid for the Democratic Party nomination in the 2024 presidential election. With former President Donald Trump the frontrunner in the Republican Party's nominating race, Biden's strong position in the Democratic primary sets up a likely repeat of the 2020 presidential election battle with a potentially tight rematch.

At a glance: Super Tuesday states and Republican delegate counts

Republican frontrunner Donald Trump is expected to dominate the nominating contests taking place coast-to-coast on Super Tuesday, the biggest day of primaries in the 2024 presidential election cycle. Fifteen states will hold Republican contests, including the two most populous, California and Texas. More than a third of delegates - 865 of 2,429 - will be up for grabs; at least 1,215 delegates are needed to win the nomination.

Factbox-Nikki Haley's lone battle against Trump for the Republican presidential nomination

Nikki Haley is the only Republican candidate left in the battle against Donald Trump for the party's nomination to take on Democratic President Joe Biden in November's U.S. presidential election. Here are the Republican Party's two remaining candidates:

Biden administration to limit credit card late fees in move against junk fees

The Biden administration on Tuesday unveiled its latest measures to combat rising consumer costs and charges known as junk fees, including an interagency effort to crack down on inflated prices and limiting what banks can charge for late credit card payments. The Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission will lead a joint "strike force" aimed at stopping illegal corporate behavior that hikes prices on Americans through anticompetitive or fraudulent business practices, said administration officials.

Five killed after small airplane crashes in Nashville

Five people died after a single-engine airplane crashed beside a highway in Nashville, the city's metro police department said early on Tuesday. The plane crashed off the eastbound lanes past the Charlotte Pike exit, police said in a post on social media platform X, adding that work was ongoing to determine from where the plane originated.

US Supreme Court ruling in Trump ballot case showed unanimity, not unity

The U.S. Supreme Court acted unanimously when it sided with Donald Trump and prevented states from barring candidates for federal office from ballots based on a constitutional provision concerning insurrection. But despite the 9-0 outcome, the nation's highest judicial body clearly remained deeply divided, just as it has been in major cases in recent years on abortion, guns and federal agency powers, with justices differing on their reasoning in Monday's decision and sniping at each other over their choice of words.

