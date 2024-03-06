World News Roundup; Inside Europe's drive to get ammunition to Ukraine as Russia advances; Russia dismisses ICC warrants as meaningless provocation and more

Polish farmers burn tyres outside Tusk's office in return of protests

Thousands of Polish farmers protested outside the prime minister's office on Wednesday, burning tyres and throwing firecrackers as they demanded a halt to cheap imports and environmental regulations they say harm their livelihoods. Some of the protesters carried a coffin bearing a sign saying "farmer, lived 20 years, killed by the Green Deal" as they thronged the street, blowing horns and holding Polish flags aloft before they plan to march on parliament.

Pakistan's Bhutto, hanged 44 years ago, didn't get a fair trial, top court rules

Pakistan's Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who was hanged 44 year ago after being convicted of murder, didn't get a fair trial. Bhutto, the founder of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) now run by his grandson and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, was hanged in 1979 after a trial under the military regime of late General Zia-ul-Haq.

Russia dismisses ICC warrants as meaningless provocation

Moscow on Wednesday dismissed the issuance of International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrants against two top Russian commanders as a spurious provocation that had no legal significance for Russia. The ICC said on Tuesday it had issued arrest warrants for Sergei Kobylash and Viktor Sokolov for missile strikes against Ukrainian electricity infrastructure.

Inside Europe's drive to get ammunition to Ukraine as Russia advances

Hundreds of Czechs and a handful of Ukrainians are working round the clock in eastern Czech Republic to transform a collection of buildings dating back to World War Two into a hub for supplying arms and ammunition to Ukraine. The initiative is part of Europe's efforts to provide Kyiv with weapons to repel Russian forces after the stalling of U.S. military aid, which has been the backbone of international support.

Hamas vows to press on with Gaza ceasefire talks as humanitarian plight worsens

Hamas said on Wednesday it was pressing on with efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza with Israel despite the absence of Israeli negotiators from talks in Egypt. Negotiators from the Palestinian militant group, Qatar and Egypt are in Cairo trying to secure a 40-day ceasefire in the war between Israel and the Islamist group in time for the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which begins early next week.

Explainer-Why South Korean doctors and the government remain at odds over walkout?

Thousands of trainee doctors in South Korea have walked off the job in the past two weeks to protest a government plan to admit more students into medical schools, as both sides in the dispute argue over what is needed to fix the healthcare system. Authorities say more doctors are required in remote areas and to meet growing demands in a rapidly ageing society, but many doctors say pay and work conditions skewing the healthcare system should be addressed first.

Millions of Sudanese go hungry as war disrupts food supply

A mother who skips meals so there is enough food for her two children. A 60-year-old man who eats one meal a day – a lump of dough made of flour and water. People venturing out from their homes in a desperate search for food at the risk of being hit by artillery shells. Dozens of accounts like these gathered by Reuters show how many people are going hungry in parts of Sudan worst hit by the war that erupted last April, including areas in the capital Khartoum and in the western region of Darfur. The number of Sudanese facing emergency levels of hunger – one stage before famine – has more than tripled in a year to almost five million, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, a globally recognized food security index.

M23 rebels seize town in eastern Congo, killing at least 15

The M23 rebel group has taken over the town of Nyanzale in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, killing at least 15 people in bomb attacks, a local official said on Wednesday. Nyanzale is about 130 km (80 miles) north by road from the provincial capital Goma, and is home to thousands of internally displaced people who fled fighting in surrounding areas.

Nikki Haley to end White House bid, clearing path for a Trump-Biden rematch

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley will suspend her presidential campaign on Wednesday, according to a source familiar with her plans, ensuring that Donald Trump will win the Republican nomination and once again face Democratic President Joe Biden in November's election. Haley will give a speech at 10 a.m. local time (1500 GMT) to address her future in the race, the source said, but she will not make an endorsement at that time. She will urge Trump to try to win the backing of her supporters, which include a significant chunk of moderate Republicans and independent voters, the source added.

Navalny's widow takes up his call for big Russian election day protest

The widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said on Wednesday the scale of public support for him since his death was proof that his cause lived on, and called for a massive election day protest against President Vladimir Putin. In a YouTube video, Yulia Navalnaya said she had drawn hope from the huge crowds that turned out last week for the funeral of her husband, who died in an Arctic penal colony on Feb. 16. Since his burial, supporters have submerged his grave in a sea of flowers.

(With inputs from agencies.)