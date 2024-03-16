US Domestic News Roundup: Trump says hush money prosecutors sought to block access to Michael Cohen evidence; US judiciary says courts have discretion to adopt 'judge shopping' policy and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

US investigating Meta for role in illicit drug sales, WSJ reports

U.S. prosecutors in Virginia are probing whether Facebook-parent Meta's social media platforms facilitated and profited from the illegal sale of drugs, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing documents and people familiar with the matter. The prosecutors sent subpoenas last year and have been asking questions as part of a criminal grand jury probe, the report said, adding that they have also been requesting records related to drug content or illicit sale of drugs via Meta's platforms.

End the Biden impeachment bid, White House urges Johnson in letter

The White House counsel's office urged the Republican leader in the House of Representatives on Friday to end an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden after months of investigation turned up no evidence that the president had done anything wrong. In a letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson, White House counsel Edward Siskel outlined testimony from the president's family members, their associates, and other witnesses that showed the "opposite of what House Republicans have claimed" regarding Biden improperly profiting from family members' business activities.

Trump says hush money prosecutors sought to block access to Michael Cohen evidence

Donald Trump on Friday accused the New York prosecutors who charged him with crimes stemming from hush money paid to a porn star of trying to obstruct his access to damaging information about his former lawyer Michael Cohen, a key witness in the case. The first-ever criminal trial of a former U.S. president has been scheduled for March 25. That timing was thrown into question when the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said on Thursday it would not oppose a 30-day delay due to late disclosure of evidence from federal prosecutors.

US judiciary says courts have discretion to adopt 'judge shopping' policy

The U.S. federal judiciary on Friday made clear that trial courts had discretion to decide how to implement a policy it adopted earlier in the week to curtail the practice of "judge shopping" cases that challenge government policies. Judicial policymakers issued the guidance following a backlash from some conservative judges and Republican lawmakers including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who called it a "half-baked" policy that would advantage Democrats in legal battles.

Black voters less swayed by Biden's message that Trump threatens democracy, poll shows

One of U.S. President Joe Biden's key campaign messages, that Donald Trump is a threat to democracy, is winning over fewer Black supporters and those without college degrees than other segments of his political base, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found. Worries about political extremism and threats to democracy have emerged as among Americans' top concerns, following historic events including Republican former President Trump's attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat, the Supreme Court's move to end the nationwide right to abortion and a surge in migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

Pence says he will not endorse former boss Trump in 2024 U.S. election

Mike Pence, who served as Donald Trump's vice president for four years, said on Friday he will not endorse his former boss ahead of November's U.S. presidential election. Pence, who ended his own 2024 presidential campaign amid dismal opinion poll numbers, told Fox News: "It should come as no surprise that I will not be endorsing Donald Trump this year."

FAA investigates United Boeing 737 flight missing panel

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating how a United Airlines Boeing 737-800 lost an external panel before landing safely in Oregon Friday. United Flight 433 landed at Medford Airport around 1:45 p.m. PDT (2045 GMT) carrying 139 passengers and six crew after departing from San Francisco, the FAA and airline said.

Trump hush money trial delayed until at least April, judge rules

Donald Trump's criminal trial stemming from hush money paid to a porn star before the 2016 U.S. election will start no earlier than April after the judge on Friday granted a 30-day delay due to the late disclosure of evidence to the former president. Justice Juan Merchan's decision to delay the first-ever criminal trial of a former U.S. president marks another victory for Trump, who has sought to slow down proceedings in his various legal entanglements as he prepares to challenge President Joe Biden in the Nov. 5 U.S. election.

Maine sheriff had cause to seize shooter's guns before mass killing, panel finds

Law enforcement authorities had probable cause to place U.S. Army reservist Robert Card into protective custody and seize his guns a month before he shot 18 people to death in Lewiston, Maine, an independent commission said in a report on Friday. In a unanimous finding, the seven-member panel appointed by Maine's governor and attorney general determined that the Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office failed to take action under the state's so-called Yellow Flag law that may have prevented the mass shooting.

Factbox-At a glance: March 19 presidential primary states and delegate counts

Five states will hold their presidential nominating contests on Tuesday, a week after both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump netted enough delegates to clinch their parties' nomination. Though the two candidates are now looking ahead to their general election rematch in November, Biden is contending with a protest movement from Democratic voters who oppose his backing of Israel's attacks against Hamas in Gaza.

