US Domestic News Roundup: Trump eyeing Paul Manafort for 2024 campaign role, Washington Post reports; Arizona county faces 'homelessness on steroids' as migrant shelter funds run out and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden pushes for expansion in women's health research

President Joe Biden will issue an executive order on Monday expanding U.S. government research on women's health, while spending $200 million next year to better understand issues including sexual and reproductive conditions. Biden is also ordering his administration to report on progress they are making to erase gender gaps in research and to study how to use artificial intelligence to improve women's health research, according to an administration document summarizing the order.

Trump eyeing Paul Manafort for 2024 campaign role, Washington Post reports

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is expected to include Paul Manafort, the former campaign manager he pardoned, as a campaign adviser later this year, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing four people familiar with the talks. The job discussions have largely centered around the 2024 Republican convention in Milwaukee in July and could include Manafort playing a role in fundraising for Trump's campaign, the report said.

Arizona county faces 'homelessness on steroids' as migrant shelter funds run out

An Arizona migrant shelter that has housed thousands of asylum seekers plans to halt most operations in two weeks when funding from Washington runs out, a problem for towns along the border where officials fear a surge in homelessness and extra costs. Arizona's Pima County, which borders Mexico, has said that at the end of the month its contracts must stop with Tucson's Casa Alitas shelter and services that transport migrants north from the border cities of Nogales, Douglas and Lukeville.

US congressional funding fights take toll on housing aid programs

Democrats in the U.S. Congress fended off some of the deepest cuts to housing and other social safety net programs sought by Republicans, but low-income Americans will nonetheless feel the brunt of reductions that were included in a new law. Washington's efforts to address the availability of affordable dwellings for low-income families and rid aging structures of dangerous lead-paint contamination suffered funding setbacks in legislation enacted earlier this month as part of a wide-ranging government spending measure.

Reckitt says many cases filed against baby formula makers

Reckitt said on Monday that many cases had been filed against baby formula makers in general, and it was unclear how many directly related to its unit's Enfamil product. An Illinois jury last week ordered Reckitt unit Mead Johnson to pay $60 million to the mother of a premature baby who died of an intestinal disease after being fed the company's Enfamil baby formula.

US Supreme Court to weigh NRA free speech fight with New York official

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday is set to hear arguments over whether a New York state official can be sued for violating the National Rifle Association's constitutional free speech rights by allegedly pressuring banks and insurers to avoid doing business with the influential group due to its gun rights advocacy. The NRA is seeking to revive its 2018 lawsuit accusing Maria Vullo, a former superintendent of New York's Department of Financial Services, of unlawfully retaliating against it following a mass shooting in which 17 people were killed at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

Biden campaign raises over $53 million in February fundraising

U.S. President Joe Biden's re-election campaign raised more than $53 million in February and has $155 million cash-on-hand after pulling in the most grassroots fundraising since the campaign's launch. February's fundraising came just before Biden clinched the Democratic Party's nomination in March and before he raised $10 million in the 24 hours following his fiery State of the Union address.

Maine sheriff had cause to seize shooter's guns before mass killing, panel finds

Law enforcement authorities had probable cause to place U.S. Army reservist Robert Card into protective custody and seize his guns a month before he shot 18 people to death in Lewiston, Maine, an independent commission said in a report on Friday. In a unanimous finding, the seven-member panel appointed by Maine's governor and attorney general determined that the Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office failed to take action under the state's so-called Yellow Flag law that may have prevented the mass shooting.

Supreme Court scrutinizes US government contacts with social media platforms

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday marches back into the battle over social media content moderation in a challenge on free speech grounds to how President Joe Biden's administration encouraged platforms to remove posts that federal officials deemed misinformation, including about elections and COVID-19. The justices are set to hear arguments in the administration's appeal of a lower court's preliminary injunction constraining how White House and certain other federal officials communicate with social media platforms.

Biden jokes about Trump's mental fitness at Washington's Gridiron dinner

U.S. President Joe Biden took jabs on Saturday at former President Donald Trump with jokes about the mental fitness of his election opponent during a speech at the Gridiron Club dinner, a Washington tradition that began in the 1880s. Biden's appearance at the dinner, in which politicians and journalists trade humorous barbs in a white-tie formal affair, was the first time a president has attended in person since former President Donald Trump in 2018.

