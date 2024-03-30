US Domestic News Roundup: Kamala Harris pushes the envelope as Biden struggles with some Democrats; Massive crane put in place to clear Baltimore bridge debris as crews assess damage and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Texas federal judge blocks updated fair lending rules

A federal judge in Texas on Friday blocked enforcement of new regulations adopted during the Biden administration that sought to overhaul how lenders extend loans and other services to low- and moderate-income Americans. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Amarillo, Texas, sided with banking and business groups including the American Bankers Association and U.S. Chamber of Commerce in finding the new rules ran afoul of the Community Reinvestment Act of 1977.

US judge scraps New Jersey's ballot design for June primary

A federal judge on Friday forced New Jersey to scrap its unique primary ballot design that gives party-backed candidates an advantage, in a decision that could significantly upset the state's political system. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Zahid Quraishi in Trenton was a victory for Democratic U.S. Representative Andy Kim, who along with two congressional candidates had sued various county clerks earlier this year arguing the ballot design was unconstitutional.

Texas appeals court blocks state from probing transgender kids' parents

A Texas appeals court on Friday upheld a lower court's injunction blocking the state from investigating parents who provide their transgender children with gender-affirming medical treatments, which Governor Greg Abbott has called abusive. Abbott, a Republican, had ordered the state Department of Family Protective Services (DFPS) to carry out child abuse investigations into families whose children were receiving puberty-blocking treatments in February 2022.

US Congress bans staff use of Microsoft's AI Copilot, Axios reports

The U.S. House of Representatives has set a strict ban on congressional staffers' use of Microsoft's Copilot generative AI assistant, Axios reported on Friday. "The Microsoft Copilot application has been deemed by the Office of Cybersecurity to be a risk to users due to the threat of leaking House data to non-House approved cloud services," the House's Chief Administrative Officer Catherine Szpindor said, according to the Axios report.

Haley voters: Trump doesn't want you, new Biden ad says

President Joe Biden's reelection campaign is appealing directly to supporters of former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, who was the last major opponent to Donald Trump before she withdrew from the race earlier this month. "Nikki Haley voters, Donald Trump doesn't want your vote," Biden said in a social media post on Friday that included a link to a new ad from his campaign. "I want to be clear: There is a place for you in my campaign."

Trump asks appeals court to overturn ruling on Georgia prosecutor

Donald Trump on Friday asked a Georgia appeals court to disqualify the district attorney prosecuting him for trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat in the state for a romantic relationship the prosecutor had with a former top deputy. The legal filing from the Republican presidential candidate and eight co-defendants asks the appeals court to reverse a judge's ruling this month that allowed Fani Willis, the District Attorney of Fulton County, to continue prosecuting the case.

Biden threatens Russia with costs on Evan Gershkovich arrest anniversary

President Joe Biden said on Friday the U.S. will impose costs for Russia's "appalling attempts" to use Americans as bargaining chips in a statement to mark the one-year anniversary of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich's arrest in Russia. Gershkovich, 32, became the first U.S. journalist arrested on spying charges in Russia since the Cold War when he was detained by the Federal Security Service (FSB) on March 29 last year.

Kamala Harris pushes the envelope as Biden struggles with some Democrats

Hosting rapper Fat Joe at the White House to talk about reforming marijuana laws. Visiting an abortion clinic. Calling for a ceasefire in Gaza at the historic Selma bridge in Alabama. Walking the bloodstained crime scene of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has stepped out of the shadow of President Joe Biden in recent weeks as part of a high-profile effort to persuade the fractious coalition of voters who sent them to the White House to give them a second term.

Special Report-Two Black cadets and the struggle for diversity at an elite US military institution

Pale marble pavers crisscross the Terrazzo, the plaza at the heart of the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado that cadets traverse daily, on the way to class, the library and meals. In their first year, cadets must run and keep to the narrow marble strips whenever they are on the 20-acre Terrazzo. Tusajigwe Owens doesn't take shortcuts. He is one of 112 Black cadets in the class of 1,071 freshmen who started at the academy in June 2022.

Massive crane put in place to clear Baltimore bridge debris as crews assess damage

The biggest operational crane on the U.S. Eastern Seaboard towered over Baltimore's port on Friday, ready to begin clearing the wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge days after a cargo ship crashed into it, sending the span crashing into the harbor. Crews were still surveying the damage as of midday Friday. The crane, which can lift up to 1,000 tons, arrived late Thursday night and will probably start hauling debris out of the water on Saturday morning, according to U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson Carmen Carver.

