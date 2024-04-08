US Domestic News Roundup: Biden seeks to cancel some interest on student loans, aiding 23 million Americans; Republican impeachment of Biden's border chief may see swift end in Senate and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden seeks to cancel some interest on student loans, aiding 23 million Americans

U.S. President Joe Biden will announce on Monday new plans to ease student debt that would benefit at least 23 million Americans, the administration said, addressing a key issue for young voters whose support he needs in the election this year. The plans, which Biden will detail in Madison, Wisconsin, include cancelling up to $20,000 of accrued and capitalized interest for borrowers, regardless of income, which the administration estimates would eliminate the entirety of that interest for 23 million borrowers.

Millions across North America await total solar eclipse

A total solar eclipse will have millions of people across a heavily populated swath of North America gazing toward the heavens on Monday as the moon completely blocks the sun for more than four minutes in some locales. The eclipse will be viewable, weather permitting, along a path starting in Mexico and then crossing through the United States and into Canada. Eclipse fans are gathering in places along the "path of totality" including the city of Fredericksburg in central Texas, where the total eclipse will occur shortly after 1:30 p.m. (1830 GMT).

Actor Jonathan Majors to be sentenced following assault, harassment conviction

Jonathan Majors, who had been a fast-rising Hollywood star before domestic violence charges derailed his career, is expected to be sentenced on Monday after being found guilty of attacking his girlfriend in the back of an SUV. The sentence will be imposed by Justice Michael Gaffey of the state Supreme Court in Manhattan, where Majors was convicted on Dec. 18 of one count each of third-degree assault and second-degree harassment.

US lawmakers strike deal on data privacy legislation

Two key U.S. lawmakers said on Sunday they struck a deal on draft bipartisan data privacy legislation that would restrict consumer data that technology companies can collect and give Americans the power to prevent selling of personal information or compel its deletion. The agreement between Democratic Senator Maria Cantwell, who chairs the Commerce Committee, and Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Republican chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, would give individuals control over use of their personal information and require disclosure if data has been transferred to foreign adversaries.

Republican impeachment of Biden's border chief may see swift end in Senate

The Democratic-majority U.S. Senate is likely to bring a quick end this week to House Republicans' months-long drive to impeach President Joe Biden's top border official, who they accuse of failing to deter record-setting levels of illegal immigration. Almost two months have passed since the House of Representatives narrowly voted to approve two articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, an election-year move so divisive that it required two attempts to pass the narrowly Republican-controlled chamber.

Explainer-Why Republicans impeached Biden's top border official Alejandro Mayorkas

The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives this week is due to deliver its impeachment case against President Joe Biden's top border official, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, to the Democratic-majority Senate.

That chamber's majority Democrats are seen as all but certain to bring the proceedings to a swift end, arguing that Republicans have fallen short of the "high crimes and misdemeanors" standard that impeachment calls for.

Trump: it would be 'great honor' to go to jail for violating gag order

Former U.S. President Donald Trump said it would be "my great honor" to go to jail for violating a gag order imposed by the judge who will hear his upcoming trial on charges stemming from a hush-money payment to a porn star. "If this Partisan Hack wants to put me in the 'clink' for speaking the open and obvious TRUTH, I will gladly become a Modern Day Nelson Mandela - It will be my GREAT HONOR," Trump posted on Saturday on his Truth Social platform.

Trump faces criminal trial, first for an ex-US president, in hush money case

Donald Trump next week is set to become the first former U.S. president to face a criminal trial - a case involving hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels that carries major political and legal ramifications as he runs to regain the White House. The trial is scheduled to start in Manhattan on April 15. It is the first of four potential criminal trials Trump faces, but may be the only one to take place before the Nov. 5 U.S. election in which he is the Republican candidate challenging Democratic President Joe Biden in a 2020 rematch.

What do we know about the Southwest engine cover incident?

An engine cowling on a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-800 fell off on Sunday during takeoff in Denver and struck the wing flap, prompting the Federal Aviation Administration to open an investigation. Here's what we know about the incident so far.

Trump says US states should determine abortion law; no mention of national ban

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Monday said abortion laws should be determined by U.S. states, stopping short of proposing a national ban and choosing a more moderate stance heading into November's general election. In a video post on his social media platform, the former U.S. president said he supported exceptions for rape, incest and to protect the life of the mother. He also reiterated that he supports the availability of in-vitro fertilization.

(With inputs from agencies.)