Headline Change - Lack of Justice for Daughter of Congress Councilor in Karnataka Raises Questions About Party's 'Nyay' Commitment

Attacking Congress over the murder of student Neha Hiremath in Karnataka, senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Wednesday asked what 'nyay' (justice) Congress can ensure when the daughter of the party's councillor is killed and the victim's family had to seek a CBI probe.

In Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, 'sab ka sath, sab ka vikas' is ensured, he said.

''In Rahul Gandhi's 'nafrat ka dukaan' (shop of hatred), bazar of hatred is opened. What 'nyay' (justice) they will get, when in Karnataka, where Congress government is there, Neha, the daughter of Congress councillor, ... does not get justice. They had to ask for a CBI probe,'' the union minister told PTI videos here.

The election manifesto of Congress is known as 'Nyay Patra'.

''Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi ji, Priyanka Gandhi ji, wake up. You talk about getting justice for whom,'' he asked.

In a shocking incident, Neha Hiremath (23), was stabbed to death on the campus of BVB College at Hubballi in Karnataka last Thursday. The accused Fayaz Khondunaik, who fled from the scene, was arrested by the police subsequently.

Saying that he can count the names of many ''daughters of Hindus'' who were killed, the BJP leader said no family member of Gandhi-Nehru stood up in support of them.

The Congress kept quiet and it was interested in appeasement politics, he alleged.

Observing that surgical strikes against terror could happen due to the strong leadership of PM Modi, he charged that Rahul Gandhi talks about weakening the country and ''ending nuclear weapons''.

Gandhi was with ''Chinese officials'' and not with the Indian army at the time of the Doklam issue, he alleged.

Claiming that Congress leader Sam Pitroda talked about 55 per cent of an individual's wealth going to the government after his/her death, Thakur said it raises a matter of concern in the country.

Pitroda, the president of the Indian Overseas Congress, had talked about the inheritance tax law in the United States and referred to the ''redistribution of wealth'' issue.

