SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav, leading the charge for the Samajwadi Party in the Lok Sabha polls, today filed his nomination from the party stronghold Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh.
SP President Akhilesh Yadav filed nomination from Kannauj, replacing nephew Tej Pratap Yadav. The decision to field Akhilesh was made on Wednesday, after initially nominating Tej Pratap on Monday. Ram Gopal Yadav, another SP leader, expressed confidence in Akhilesh's victory, stating that the BJP candidate may lose their deposit. Akhilesh has previously represented Kannauj in the Lok Sabha from 2000 to 2009.
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday filed his nomination papers from Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency.
Yadav filed the nomination in the presence of party leaders, including Ram Gopal Yadav.
Akhilesh replaced his nephew Tej Pratap Yadav as the SP candidate from Kannauj.
Talking to reporters Ram Gopal Yadav said that SP will win the seat with a huge margin. ''The BJP candidate might lose his deposit in the seat,'' he said.
Akhilesh had won the Kannauj Lok Sabha seat first in 2000 and later represented it in 2004 and 2009.
On Monday, the SP had declared his nephew Tej Pratap Yadav as its candidate from the Kannauj parliamentary seat but changed its decision on Wednesday.
