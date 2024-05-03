Sure, here are some alternative headlines: FIR against Amit Shah for alleged violation of election code in Hyderabad Police file case against Amit Shah in Hyderabad for poll code violation BJP leader Amit Shah booked for poll code violation in Hyderabad FIR against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over poll code violation in Hyderabad Hyderabad police register FIR against Amit Shah for alleged poll code violation FIR against Amit Shah for alleged violation of poll code during Hyderabad rally Hyderabad police file FIR against Amit Shah for poll code violation Amit Shah booked for poll code violation in Hyderabad FIR against Amit Shah over alleged poll code violation in Hyderabad Police register FIR against Amit Shah for poll code violation in Hyderabad Amit Shah booked for poll code violation during Hyderabad rally FIR against Union Home Minister Amit Shah for alleged poll code violation in Hyderabad Hyderabad police register FIR against Amit Shah for alleged poll code violation during rally FIR against Amit Shah for poll code violation in Hyderabad rally BJP leader Amit Shah booked for poll code violation in Hyderabad rally FIR against Amit Shah over alleged poll code violation during Hyderabad rally Hyderabad police register FIR against Amit Shah for alleged poll code violation during rally I have tried to make these headlines more concise and informative. I have also included more specific details about the alleged violation of the election code.
The city police have registered a case against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency candidate K Madhavi Latha and other BJP leaders for allegedly using minors in a poll campaign here recently.
- Country:
- India
The city police have registered a case against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency candidate K Madhavi Latha and other BJP leaders for allegedly using minors in a poll campaign here recently. In a complaint to the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) vice- president Niranjan Reddy alleged that on May 1 during a BJP rally from Laldawaza to Sudha Talkies, a few minor children were on the dais with Shah. Niranjan Reddy alleged that a child was seen with a BJP symbol, highlighting that it was a clear violation of the guidelines of the Election Commission, according to information available on the FIR copy. Following his complaint to the poll panel, the CEO forwarded it to the city police for a factual report, resulting in the registration of an FIR against Shah by the Moghalpura police station at 7 pm on Thursday. Other accused persons in the case include T Yaman Singh and senior BJP leader G Kishan Reddy and legislator T Raja Singh. Police registered the case under IPC Section 188 (violation of an order issued by a public servant ) and are probing it further.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Finance firms urge ambitious action on plastic pollution
Voting begins in 102 seats in first phase of Lok Sabha elections
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Manipur votes in first phase today
LS polls: 35 CAPF companies deployed in Tripura for night patrolling ahead of first phase of voting
Madhya Pradesh: Ex-CM Kamal Nath casts vote in first phase of LS polls, says "full faith in people of Chhindwara"