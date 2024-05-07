Following are the top stories at 6.15 pm: NATION: ELN177 5THLD ELECTIONS **** LS elections third phase: Around 50 per cent polling till 3 pm; clashes in West Bengal New Delhi: A voter turnout of 50.71 per cent was recorded till 3 pm in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections in 93 constituencies spread over 11 states and Union Territories on Tuesday with sporadic incidents of violence in West Bengal. **** ELN188 ELECTIONS-MH-MODI **** Congress has insulted 26/11 heroes, June 4 to be 'expiry date' of INDIA bloc, says PM Ahmednagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday alleged the Congress has insulted security personnel and people martyred during the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, remarks coming in the backdrop of party leader Vijay Wadettiwar's comments that then-ATS chief Hemant Karkare was not killed by Pakistan terrorist Ajmal Kasab. **** ELN180 ELECTIONS-CONG-SONIA-APPEAL **** Reject proponents of lies, hatred; vote for Cong for bright, more equal future: Sonia Gandhi New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday appealed to the people to reject the proponents of lies and hatred and vote for her party for a ''brighter and more equal future'' for all. **** ELN186 INTERVIEW-SHINDE-UDDHAV **** Uddhav Thackeray does 'dogli rajneeti', he is totally opposite to Balasaheb: Shinde Thane: In an all-out attack on his former party chief-turned-rival, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday accused Uddhav Thackeray of doing ''dogli rajneeti'' (double-faced politics) and alleged that his predecessor was plotting an attack on his house while pretending to be making a peace offer for his return to the Shiv Sena after they split nearly two years ago. By Barun Jha **** ELN178 ELECTIONS-UP-LD AKHILESH **** BJP workers trying to loot booths in Mainpuri, alleges SP chief Akhilesh Yadav Etawah (UP): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday alleged that the BJP workers were trying to loot booths in the state's Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency and detaining people from opposition parties in police stations. **** ELN158 ELECTIONS-MP-MODI-2ND LD AMBEDKAR **** Want 400 seats to ensure Cong doesn't bring back Article 370 and put 'Babri lock' on Ram temple: PM Dhar (MP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he wants the BJP-led NDA to win 400 seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls to ensure the Congress does not bring back Article 370 in Kashmir and put a ''Babri lock'' on the Ram temple in Ayodhya. **** ELN145 ELECTIONS-JH-RAHUL-GUMLA **** Will scrap Agniveer scheme, amend GST & implement Sarna religious code for tribals: Rahul Gandhi Gumla (Jharkhand): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced on Tuesday that the Agniveer scheme would be abolished if the INDIA bloc is voted to power, alleging that it was initiated by PM Narendra Modi and not by the Army. **** ELN189 BH-LALU-LD RESERVATIONS **** Muslims should get reservations, but not on basis of religion: Lalu Patna: RJD president Lalu Prasad on Tuesday said he was in favour of extending reservation benefits to Muslims but emphasised that it should be based on social backwardness and ''not on the basis of religion''. **** DEL16 JK-SEARCH-OPS **** Killing of IAF corporal, village defence guard: Search operation intensified in Jammu Jammu: Security forces have intensified the search operations in the twin-border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region to track down the terrorists responsible for attacking an IAF convoy that claimed the life of a corporal rank personnel, officials said on Tuesday. **** BOM1 MH-SALMAN-FIRING-ARREST **** Firing outside Salman Khan's home: Lawrence Bishnoi gang member held for funding shooters Mumbai: The Mumbai crime branch has arrested a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Rajasthan for allegedly providing financial help to the shooters involved in firing outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's house, officials said on Tuesday. **** MDS6 KA-SCANDAL-KUMARASWAMY **** '25,000 pen drives distributed': Kumaraswamy sees plot in sex abuse allegations against Prajwal Bengaluru: JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy has claimed that 25,000 pen drives with videos of women being sexually abused allegedly by his nephew, Lok Sabha election candidate Prajwal Revanna, were distributed before polls, and accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar of a conspiracy. **** LEGAL: LGD44 DL-COURT-LDALL EXCISE SCAM **** Excise 'scam': Delhi court extends judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal, Sisodia, Kavitha New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his party colleague Manish Sisodia and BRS leader K Kavitha in cases related to the alleged excise scam. **** LGD42 SC-IMA-ASOKAN-INTERVIEW-UNACCEPTABLE **** Misleading ads case: SC terms IMA president's comments on top court ''unacceptable'' New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday termed as ''very, very unacceptable'' the statements made by Indian Medical Association (IMA) president R V Asokan targeting the apex court in a recent interview where he answered questions about Patanjali Ayurved's misleading advertisements case. **** LGD30 SC-WB-SCHOOL JOBS **** SC terms WB recruitment scam 'systemic fraud', says state was duty-bound to maintain records New Delhi: Terming the alleged recruitment scam in West Bengal ''systemic fraud'', the Supreme Court on Tuesday said authorities were duty-bound to maintain the digitised records pertaining to the appointment of 25,753 teachers and non-teaching staff. ****

